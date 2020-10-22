We all need to listen to our youth leaders as they encourage residents in our city to vote – exercising that most precious of rights we have as Americans.
The Fontana Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) has been assisting my efforts as vice chair of the United States Conference of Mayors’ “Mayors Youth Involvement Task Force” to increase voter engagement efforts in cities across the country. They participated in a series of webinars on voter engagement and recently held their own MYAC Voter Education Webinar. Make sure you view their outstanding work at recreation.fontana.org.
This nonpartisan effort through the Conference of Mayors brought youth leaders, mayors and universities together in building local voting activities throughout the United States. But it’s not over. Our city is officially advocating “Vote Early Day 2020,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
Vote Early Day is a collaboration among media companies, nonprofits, technology platforms and other businesses. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we want everyone to know that there are more options than ever to cast a ballot safely. You can vote-by-mail or drop off your ballot at designated boxes around our city and county.
I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Bob Page, San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, on ways voting is being handled in our county. View the interview at: https://youtu.be/-A56sFroyU4
It is imperative that you not only vote but have a plan to vote do so safely. Oct. 24 begins a national effort to get information on polling locations and encouraging each other to vote. Visit sbcountyelections.com for mail ballot box locations.
Remember, "Fontana Together" moves Fontana Forward.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
