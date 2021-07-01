As we celebrate July 4th with our friends and families after a long, challenging year, let’s remember what this holiday is all about -- the freedoms our forefathers bravely established for us 245 years ago.
We endured much these past 16 months, but I believe we’ve come out of it more resilient, more compassionate and more understanding than ever before. There are voices -- loud voices -- on both extremes who would want to convince you otherwise, but for all we’ve withstood, our democracy and our way of life are stronger than they’ve ever been.
It’s what our Founding Fathers dreamed of when they gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. They couldn’t have predicted that 2020 would become the year that it did, but the foundation they laid enabled us to endure one daunting challenge after another.
I’ll be thinking of that as I celebrate July 4th with my loved ones, and I encourage you to do so as well.
I also ask that you celebrate responsibly. This year, especially, there will be a temptation to light fireworks and party through the night. In Fontana, we’ve adopted a policy of “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Illegal fireworks are just that -- illegal. Don’t use them. They’re extremely dangerous.
Be mindful, too, of the severe drought conditions and fire dangers that we’re living under. One errant firework could cause unimaginable damage.
Enjoy your July 4th weekend and know that, as your mayor, I couldn’t be more honored to serve this community. You’ve supported our businesses through one of the biggest economic disruptions in history. Because of you, our local economy has roared back, restaurants have returned to capacity and job seekers have more opportunities than ever.
I appreciate, too, the experiences we shared following the George Floyd murder. We have opened conversations that needed to happen -- around diversity, equity and inclusion, and the need to remove barriers and address systemic racism.
Even the political divisiveness during and following the November elections will, I believe, ultimately bring us closer together.
Our forefathers would be proud.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.