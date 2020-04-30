During this historic COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful and inspired by how strong and efficient our City has been during these unprecedented times.
This is one of the hardest issues I have faced during my 18 years serving the City of Fontana, but I know we are in good hands through the investments made during my tenure and with the help from our essential workforce including healthcare workers,
the service industry, and logistics professionals. We are all working together to overcome this crisis.
The City of Fontana is blessed to have Kaiser Permanente’s Fontana Medical Center at the heart of our city. We have some of the best of healthcare professionals who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community. I humbly ask that you show your respect for our medical professionals by following the CDC’s orders and staying home as much as you can.
We also need to acknowledge Fontana’s dedicated and essential workers in the service industry. Grocery store employees are keeping aisles stocked and are on the front lines providing essential goods and services to the people of Fontana. You can help protect these workers and your neighbors by wearing a face mask and gloves when going out. If you are sick, then please stay home.
We can't forget to applaud the thriving logistics industry that is committed to serving the City of Fontana and all of Southern California by providing essential items to our residents. This industry, which supplies thousands of jobs in our community, has made it possible for people to receive vital supplies without having to leave their home and risk their health. Truck drivers have also shown their tremendous value throughout this pandemic by ensuring that our warehouses and markets are efficiently stocked.
The investments that the City of Fontana has made in the logistics industry have proved invaluable during these turbulent times as our local workforce has been able to retain their jobs while providing a critical service for our community.
When I was first elected mayor, I emphasized that Fontana is “Open for Business,” and worked tirelessly with our Chamber of Commerce to support the needs of our business community. I along with our City Council members have taken on issues, overcome criticism, and led the City to ensure that we have vital industries in our community such as health care, retail, manufacturing, and logistics.
This approach has led to the creation of thousands of new local jobs, millions in new revenue, and a better quality of life for our residents.
Ensuring the safety and well-being of Fontana residents remains our No. 1 priority, while also continuing to grow our businesses and workforce. I am proud of our strong community, and I applaud our essential workers and extraordinary citizens. We are more than prepared to fight this virus.
Fontana is "Open for Business" and we aren’t going to let our prosperity be infected by any virus. Join our efforts to rebuild our economy and our lives.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
