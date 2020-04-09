Fontana, the next two weeks are critical.
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Fontana and neighboring communities, we need your commitment -- to EXERCISE SELF DISCIPLINE, TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER and GET BEYOND THIS CRISIS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.
Fontana is home to a significant number of essential workers in public safety and healthcare. They need to be able to do their jobs. Protect them, and your families, by STAYING HOME.
If you absolutely must leave -- for food, healthcare or other essentials -- LIMIT THOSE TRIPS and STAY 6-10 FEET AWAY from other people, and we highly recommend you wear a mask.
It’s an order in San Bernardino County that you must wear a mask while going outside your home.
While City Hall remains operational, city facilities are closed to the public. What does that mean? If you have business to do with the city, visit our website -- fontana.org -- or call or email to make an appointment.
Go to Fontana.org …
• For local updates on COVID-19
• For information and resources if you’ve lost your job, have a child in school, your business is suffering, or you are a senior citizen in need of support services.
• For the latest safety protocols and additional information on what you should do to protect yourselves, your families and your neighbors.
We are a smart community with a strong resolve. We need to show it now more than ever. The discipline we show these next two weeks WILL SAVE LIVES.
On behalf of myself and my colleagues on our City Council, we wish you all a happy and safe Easter.
We are FontanaTogether.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
