As the first city to embrace and participate in sustainable environment planning (rather than avoiding this huge issue), Fontana is committed to continuously working to improve our air quality -- and providing you with the most objective, science-based information available.
Recently, the City Council heard an update by Ramboll, a global engineering company that prepared a locally focused evaluation of our air quality. Among the highlights of their report: Ozone concentrations in Fontana, which show a nearly 40 percent improvement in the 16-year period studied, remain below the basin-wide maximum.
The report also offered an evaluation of distancing for sensitive receptors near warehouses and an overview of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process.
Report findings lean toward supporting establishing a more rigorous warehouse ordinance to further air quality improvement measures and standardize requirements for all warehouse developments in Fontana. Such an ordinance will be forward-thinking, environmentally sensitive and the first of its kind for cities in Southern California.
I encourage everyone to watch the workshop video and view the PowerPoint presentation at www.fontana.org.
In the coming months I intend to share the results of future findings and provide updates on our progress of continuously improving air quality in Fontana. We must all remember that Fontana Together moves Fontana Forward.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
