2019 was a remarkable year for Fontana.
We unveiled the Dodgers Dreamfield, opened the Highland Village Shopping Center, continued infrastructure improvements, and began construction on Central City Park … to name a few.
As we enter 2020, I can say with the utmost confidence that this year will be as momentous as the last.
I will be delivering my annual State of the City address later this month. As a preview, I want to say that the state of our city is strong.
We are continuing into the new year not only as a financially stable city but one of the most affordable cities in California with award-winning community programs and premier public safety services for all.
It’s our community that makes Fontana remarkable. When our residents count, businesses count, students count, partnerships count, and public safety counts, we know that Fontana counts.
As we focus on the future, there are numerous items to look forward to this year, including:
• Our Department of Engineering was awarded $1.477 million in Active Transportation funding to improve pedestrian infrastructure around schools.
• The Miller Park Amphitheater Veterans Memorial grand opening.
• The City of Fontana will be receiving $3,887,697 in SB1 funding, and our Public Works Department is planning to pave 21 miles of major roadway throughout our city.
• Sierra Avenue Affordable Family Housing project will break ground to develop a 60-unit, multi-family community.
• Central City Park is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020. The 14.5-acre park will include two football fields with soccer overlays, a soccer field, and an ADA accessible playground.
• South Fontana Sports Park is anticipated to break ground this year. The 18.2-acre park will have four football fields with soccer overlays, sports lighting, and an ADA accessible playground.
But that’s not all the exciting news for the year.
Fontana is expected to be the largest city in San Bernardino County after Census 2020.
Census Day is April 1 and aims to count every single person across the country. Data taken from this survey is used to allocate nearly $675 billion per year of federal funds to communities. When you respond to the census, you help our city get its fair share of funding that is then spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public safety, and other programs. The success of the census and the funding that comes as a result of it depends on you.
During last year’s State of the City, I declared a state of emergency for education in Fontana. Through strong partnerships, we have made great strides in providing our students with more opportunities to gain real-world experience prior to graduation.
I will expand more on education during my State of the City address, along with focusing on other topics, including homelessness, public safety, economic development, and housing.
Stay tuned, Fontana. 2020 is our year, and it will not disappoint.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.