As the mayor of Fontana, I urge you to continue to respect the “Stay Home Stay Safe” state order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent our local healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.
We all play a significant role in saving lives if we work together.
We know social distancing works to prevent the spread of this virus. When you increase the physical space between you and others, it decreases your chances of exposure.
It is vital that you all exercise personal responsibility and not ignore the warnings. There is no way to sugarcoat how serious this virus is.
When we put ourselves in danger, we put others in danger, especially those who are trying to protect our health and safety, such as doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the support staff committed to serving our family members.
Those of you who are engaging in activities that expose you to this virus and are not following the state recommendations
should understand that you are impacting others' safety and making this crisis period longer.
We are in this together, and that is why “FontanaTogether” is more than just a catchy phrase -- it is a lifeline to assist each other during this crisis. Fontana Together is about collaboration, sharing responsibility, sharing resources, and saving lives.
As part of this effort, I have included a list of resources to help you navigate during this “StayHomeStaySafe” period.
• CARES Act – On March 27, the federal government passed the CARES Act. CARES provides a one-time payment of $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child for individuals making less than $75,000 or couples making less than $150,000 a year based either on your 2018 or 2019 tax returns. In addition, CARES extends the unemployment benefits an extra 13 weeks and provides $600 per week for up to four months. See the Coronavirus Tax Relief website at www.IRS.gov.
• Residential eviction and foreclosure – For residents who are unable to pay their home mortgage or rent due to loss of job or hours because of COVID-19 and provide documentation, Governor Newsom ordered a moratorium on initiating evictions and banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters through May 31. In addition, he requested all financial institutions to provide a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and moratorium on initiating foreclosures sales for at least 60 days. Homeowners and renters affected should immediately contact their mortgage company or landlord. The governor’s order does not remove your obligations to pay rent or your mortgage payment, so we highly recommend you continue to pay if you can. It is your personal responsibility to contact your landlord or mortgage holder and discuss your financial position related to COVID-19. Visit www.gov.va.gov/2020/
• Business community assistance – The stimulus bill recently approved by the Congress, Senate, and then signed into law by President Trump on March 27 will provide aid to help cover your losses while closing or downsizing to decrease the spread of this virus. Visit the Small Business Administration at www.SBA.gov for more information. The bill does include resources for individuals who are self-employed or non-profit employers. Our Fontana Chamber of Commerce is providing timely resources for local businesses and also provides current job listings for those who have been laid-off or furloughed. The page is being updated daily. Visit www.fontanachamber.org/covid.
----- EARLIER THIS WEEK, I had the honor of being interviewed on a local radio show, where I highlighted how FontanaTogether is assisting others during this period.
Businesses throughout Fontana are making donations of water, food, and protective equipment to help many in need. Volunteers are working closely with our schools, hospitals, and city staff to get the job done. Everyone is working together and rising to the occasion.
During this global crisis, I understand that many of you are frustrated with the major television networks and their lack of coverage in our city and region.
Despite this, the City of Fontana is committed to providing you with online coverage in social media, email news bulletins, and information on KFON-TV. If you want 24-hour coverage of the COVID-19 updates, please go to the City of Fontana website at www.fontana.org.
We may all be keeping our social distancing during this period, but FontanaTogether is our reality, and myself and other City Council members are determined to keep everyone safe and healthy.
"Stay Home Stay Safe."
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
