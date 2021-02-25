This month, our nation commemorates the achievements of Black Americans, highlighting the contributions of those who came before us. We celebrate those who helped craft history, not merely Black History but American History.
As I reflect on the occurrences and lessons learned from 2020, it has become quite clear that we all have a role and responsibility in shaping our own history. This applies to all Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity -- especially now as we find ourselves struggling with COVID-19, racism and just plain apathy. All these challenges combined are not only impacting our future but leaving a terrible roadmap for the next generation to follow.
This past Saturday, I had the honor of speaking to a group of young people and their parents about Black History Month.
As I spoke, it became clear to me that these young people needed guidance toward how they could make history and leave a legacy. It’s easy to point back to our past, but how do we achieve a better future? So right there during my comments, I spoke from my heart and changed my speech.
I began by addressing the youth about my pride growing up during the Civil Rights Era and becoming the first female and African American mayor of the City of Fontana.
But I shifted the topic toward how important it was for them to look toward their future dreams and hopes.
I urged them to think about these three factors:
1) Health.
Health is a major concern in our African American communities. Based on what we are seeing with COVID-19, African Americans are falling short of understanding our own health -- increasing our chances of not surviving once we contract this disease.
Many have pointed to lack of health services based on zip code, occupation or family history of underlying conditions such as cancer, heart disease and blood pressure.
As important as all of these are, I would like to suggest that we do one simple thing to get in front of this plight: Check with your doctor and make the necessary lifestyle, diet or exercise changes to mitigate your risk.
It’s called “Know Your Numbers,” and it could save your life. Don’t be afraid to voice your health concerns. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health. Drop the stigma -- and take charge of your future.
2) Education.
It’s described -- quite accurately -- as the “key to success”. I believe education is the most important tool you can receive, that can bring you much success in society today. Education can reduce life’s challenges. The more knowledge you gain, the more opportunities will open up to allow you to achieve better possibilities in career and personal growth. There is a widely known saying: “Educate a child and you educate a nation.” Children are the future of this nation and I urge you to take education seriously. As parents you need to be up to date with your children’s education.
If you’re not receiving updates from your child’s school, request them. Make sure you’re being informed when students will return to the classroom; it is important that they do so -- not just for their education, but their emotional well-being as well.
3) Economic (or wealth attainment).
These have been unprecedented times with “safe at home” recommendations. Many working women have had to stay at home to take care of their children, losing traction in their careers. They’ve been proportionally displaced in the job market, impacting the financial stability of countless families.
These are all challenges we can overcome, by understanding just how significant they are. Use them as guideposts, and chart a new history for yourself, your family and our community.
Fontana, let’s build a strong legacy for the next generation of history makers.
(Acquanetta Warren is the mayor of Fontana.)
