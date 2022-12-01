The campaign to convince voters in San Bernardino County to approve Measure D was rightly labeled “The most despicable, deceptive campaign we’ve seen in a long time.” This a quote from Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association via a late October press release.
Apparently, San Bernardino County voters were unable to see through the smokescreen created by the Yes on D campaign. This is no surprise given that a coalition of career politicians, developers, and public unions invested nearly
$900,000 to support the measure.
Deceptively titled “Taxpayer Protection and Government Reform,” Measure D is, in fact, an arrogant effort by County Supervisors to overturn the voters’ will and solidify their hold on power.
Rather than taxpayer protection, county voters, by approving Measure D, have ensured:
• Current supervisors are able to serve a total of 16 years in office
• Total compensation for county supervisors is in excess of one-quarter of a million dollars and automatically increases after each election
• If voters change elected supervisors’ compensation or term limits in the future, the fictitious tax protection included in Measure D is eliminated.
Additionally, the fate of the voter reform effort started in 2020 is now entirely in the hands of the Court of Appeal. Measure K was approved by more than 66 percent of the voters.
However, the members of the Board of Supervisors chose self-interest over bold leadership and sued to have this effort overturned. Two years later, the case is awaiting a final ruling.
If elected leadership can sideline a voter approved measure simply by taking it to court, create an alternative measure, lie to voters concerning that measure, and partner with special interests to fund the whole scheme, it is understandable when voters become cynical about the political system, embittered toward local government, and check out entirely from their civic responsibilities.
This is certainly not the result we worked to obtain. However, it is an excellent example of how the local government system is stacked in favor of the special interests that feed off the taxpayers.
The only way to defeat this cabal is for voters to get educated, get active, and challenge every single policy the ruling bureaucracy tries to enact. As human beings we are by nature self-interested. The political class is no different. Everything they concoct is going to be in their best interest and, most often, not in the interest of the voters.
(Tom Murphy is the president of the Red Brennan Group, which is based in Fontana.)
