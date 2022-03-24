I can draw a daffodil. That’s pretty much all I can draw.
But I can give my daffodil a tall, willowy stem with leaves that swoop up and then down again. Then I draw a flower at the top with turns and curls and swirls that would make any mortal look twice.
I’ve carried that daffodil in my head since grade school, where we had to draw it as part of an art project for the arrival of spring. I colored my daffodil green and yellow. The colors of new life.
In one of my college classes on children’s literature, I penned a poem for children about a daffodil.
It didn’t take me a long time to write my poem, as I had carried it with me in my head from the moment I woke up that morning to the moment I slammed the car door in the school’s parking lot.
But the illustration ... well, it had been blooming in my head for a long time. I guess my professor liked my daffodil poem and illustration; he gave them an “A.” And rightfully so.
When I was a teacher in my own classroom, I instructed my students to draw a flower of their choice for an art project (with or without a poem attached).
I would show off a little and draw my daffodil on the chalkboard for all the world to see. The kids “oohed” and “aahed” and thought I was the greatest. I drank up their compliments like a wilted flower drinking its welcomed water after a dry spell. They had no idea that a daffodil is just about the only thing I could draw. Anyway, their adoration made me and my daffodil feel very special. I took my bows.
Today, my daffodil appears now and then on a card I am writing. Just a little sunshine, I say, tucked into a note from me. What can it hurt? Who doesn’t like a little sunshine now and then in the form of a bright, yellow daffodil? I put a stamp on my card and send it on its way, sunshine oozing from its envelope and spilling onto the earth.
Someday I have promised myself that I will take an art class of some kind where I can learn how to draw people and bridges and other kinds of flowers. Expand my repertoire, as they say. Then I can surprise everyone with the diversity of my artistic aptitude. I’m sure I will hear “oohs” and “aahs” for my beautifully-drawn bridge, the one that was built in the wake of a flower.
Anyway, I’m probably never going to be another Norman Rockwell, but then I never saw Norman Rockwell draw a daffodil either.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.