I never knew him. My father’s father. My grandfather. He lived in a faraway land where my father once lived.
But my grandfather must have been a good man because my father was a good man. And someone once said, “The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.”
My father was 17 years old when he left his homeland. He immigrated to America where he believed every dream he ever dreamed could come true. He left behind his family and the only world he knew. He left behind the man he called “Father.”
My father only possessed a few pictures of his father, but the one he cherished most showed his father standing in his garden surrounded by tomatoes and peppers and grapes, thriving in the sunny hills just north of Rome. A fragile-looking figure of 90-something, wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve white shirt rolled up to the elbows, my grandfather leaned precariously on a twisted, hand-made cane. His intense gaze into the camera revealed tenacity, wisdom, character. This was my grandpa who lived across the ocean in “the old country.” The grandpa I never knew.
My father rarely mentioned his father. When he did, there was always a faraway look in his eye and an occasional tear. I often wondered if he felt guilty for leaving his father, even if he did encourage him to follow his dreams.
And then one day, when I was barely a teenager, I noticed my father sitting in his favorite chair in the living room with his head in his hands. He was crying. Sobbing. He had just received news from his sister in Italy that their father had died of a stroke. He was 96 years old.
I had never seen my father cry like that before. It bothered me because I didn’t know how to console him. He had lost his father. And I had lost a grandpa that I wish I could have known beyond that picture taken in the hills of Rome. I suddenly wished that I had had the opportunity to stroll alongside my grandpa in his garden, talking to him about all kinds of things — great and minuscule.
But luckily I still had my father. And I had spent many summers in my father’s garden, helping him pick ripe tomatoes and peppers and grapes to grace our table. My grandfather would have been proud of the harvest we reaped in our American garden. “Just like in the old country,” my father would say.
Today I see a lot of my father in my brother. David is 73 years old and many years beyond the age my father was when he journeyed to a new land. David moves like his father, talks like him, and has a lot of his mannerisms. And the sparkle in his personality mimics the light-heartedness of my father’s. “The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.” That’s what someone once said.
We lost our father when he was 81 to a massive stroke that he had suffered years earlier. It left him paralyzed so that he could no longer walk or talk. It was a huge tragedy for all of us. We mourned the father that used to be, but celebrated each day that he was with us.
On one occasion I asked David if he would go with me to a follow-up doctor’s appointment. I needed support, a shoulder to lean on. After we checked in and were seated in the waiting room, I excused myself for a minute. When I returned, I saw my brother sitting on one of those hard, waiting-room couches with his arm flung over the back of the worn upholstery and one leg tossed casually over the other. For a moment I was startled. “I thought you were Dad,” I whispered, my heart skipping a beat. “You looked just like him sitting there.” I gathered a lot of strength from that moment. I could feel my father’s presence. Somehow I knew I’d be okay.
My brother has no children. But between my sisters and me, we have six sons that call him “uncle.” These men carry on their grandfather’s legacy. My father would be proud to see that his grandsons are living the dreams they have carved out for themselves — some of the same dreams their grandfather dreamed of when he crossed an ocean to a new land called America.
And these men, who are now lighting the way for their sons, are the great-grandsons of my grandfather. The one who lived in a faraway land. My father’s father. The grandfather I wish I could have known.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
