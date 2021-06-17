The historic nature of the 2021-2022 state budget can’t be overstated enough as we emerge from a worldwide pandemic that came with significant human loss, shut down California’s economy and made us all question what our future would be like against these odds.
This time last year as we debated and voted on the state budget, it seemed that California’s efforts to create a future for all was at dire risk of being subverted due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our state. Only through responsible decisions made prior to 2020 and through the creation of robust reserves were we able to withstand the most detrimental impacts on our state’s budget.
And now we begin the 2021-22 budget guided by the same principle with $25.2 billion in General Fund reserves, higher than any level in state history.
This state budget represents our perseverance and continued push toward investments that prioritize the needs, hopes and dreams of the people of California.
It reflects our priorities to ensure a strong safety net for our most vulnerable communities, and targets investments that uplift working families and support small businesses. It builds upon action the Legislature and governor took this year to provide $8.1 billion in tax cuts (Golden State Stimulus 2) provided as stimulus to Californians with incomes up to $75,000, and invest $1.5 billion in small business and non-profit grants to help them recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the coming weeks the Legislature will consider additional budget actions to respond to the needs of Californians. The June 14 budget vote sets California on a course for a future of inclusive opportunity that uplifts our communities and makes critical investments in our shared future success.
(Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, represents the 47th District, which includes Fontana.)
