Today’s edition of the Fontana Herald News marks the debut of the bi-weekly (or so) “Fontana Success Stories” column, written by YOU and 64-year Fontana resident and Herald News contributor Bill Freeman.
Our goal is to honor and acknowledge the untold number of Fontanans and/or former Fontanans who have not only succeeded but who have had a significant positive impact on others in their chosen careers or in their service to the community, region, state, country or world.
We seek your input and suggestions for those whom we should honor and acknowledge, by sending their names and stories, and, we hope, contact information for these individuals and/or their families so that we may verify and personalize future columns.
Bill may be reached at billfreeman68@yahoo.com. Please start sending your suggestions today of folks who had an impact in whatever area they excelled.
Meanwhile, our first column is a partial list of individuals who have been suggested for future columns. If you have any information or personal stories you would like to share about any of these folks, please contact Bill at the email address listed above.
Our next column will feature none other than the original Fontana Success Story, Azariel Blanchard (A.B. Miller), founder of Fontana.
Suggested, but not finalized names for future columns (partial, alphabetical list by first name and/or title):
Aaron Higbee, Cyber security pioneer/Entrepreneur;
Alan Harper, NFL;
Alexis Serna, NFL ;
Bill Fagerbakke, Actor;
Bill Martin, Civic leader;
Bob Freeman, Educator;
Chris Carter and David Carter (brothers), NFL;
Chukwudi Chijindu, MLS;
Corey Benjamin, NBA;
Dave Williams, U.S. Navy
David Burnham, Broadway;
Dessery sisters, (Diana, Evelyn, and Julia);
Dick Bruich, Educator/Fontana football coach;
Dicksie Spolar, Inventor, marksman and community service;
Dr. Charles L. Koehler, Education and elected official;
Dr. Doug Bald, M.D., surgeon;
Dr. Ira Jo Kincaid Blake, University president;
Dr. Jerry Bobrow, Author and educator;
Dr. Stacy Cruz, M.D., Kaiser Fontana;
Draymond Crawford, Sr., Religious leader;
Ernie Cathcart, Community service;
Frank Scialdone, Law enforcement;
George Luther, Businessman;
Greg Colbrunn, MLB World Series champion;
Henry J. Kaiser, Kaiser Steel and Hospital;
Henry Younge, First Police Chief;
Howard Edmiston, Civic leader;
Jack Long, Philanthropist;
Jamaal Williams, NFL;
Janet-Koehler Brooks, Educator/City Treasurer;
Jesse Armendarez, County Supervisor;
Jesse Chavez, MLB;
Jim Dunn, Educator/photographer;
John Roberts, First responder/City Councilman;
Joseph Wambaugh, Author;
Josie Gonzales, Businesswoman, and community service;
Kathy Binks/Binks family, Public servants;
Ken Hunt, City Manager;
Ken Prymus, Actor/singer;
Larry Brogdon, Geologist, entrepreneur/philanthropist;
Larry Clark, Law enforcement;
Larry Mitchell, Businessman;
Laura and Manuel Mancha, Community service;
Leigh Lardieri, Ph.D./Educator;
Leo Romero, Skateboarding;
Lt. Col. Denny Meelarp, Educator/USMC;
Mali Junior Bonner, Producer, singer, Grammy winner;
Mariano Rotolo, Chevrolet dealership;
Mark Scott, Jolly Farms;
Maurice Edu, MLS;
Mayor Acquanetta Warren, community service;
Mayor Dave Eshleman, Businessman
Mayor Gary Boyles, Fire Chief;
Mayor Rudy Gazvoda, First Mayor;
Mike Rossi, Educator/USMC;
Nichols family, Businessmen;
Nick Barnett, NFL Super Bowl champion;
Pete Pearsall, Educator;
Phillip and Ruth Rue, Educators;
Rex Staten, Racer X;
Richard Wagenhoffer, Olympian;
Sammy Hagar, Rock star;
Sharon Jordan, TV;
Shelton Brooks, Musician and writer;
Todd and Kim Miller, Religious leaders;
Tony Lardieri, Sr., Educator;
Travis Barker, Blink-182;
Wayne H. Bringhurst, Educator/religious leader;
Whitman Mayo, TV star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.