As a local business leader, Fontana resident, and environmentalist, I commend the Fontana mayor and City Council for voting recently to adopt new development standards that will balance post-COVID economic recovery while safeguarding our air, streets, and way of life.
Whereas other municipalities have taken extreme approaches like so-called “warehouse moratoriums” to address the new realities of our e-commerce economy, Fontana has ensured that we can keep our city clean and beautiful while attracting top businesses to put our friends and neighbors back to work. Instead of a simple partisan knee-jerk reaction to this dilemma, Fontana’s leadership chose to respond with something novel in today’s politics: sensible compromise.
Yet, the explosive growth in the logistics and e-commerce sectors has also created new challenges for the city to address. It was clear that new regulations were needed to ensure that logistics projects, like any other type of development, can co-exist with homeowners, businesses, and visitors alike.
The regulations adopted by the City Council will establish air and other environmental quality standards for logistics projects, such as including large, evergreen trees between facilities and neighbors. Increased trees will also help the city move towards its tree canopy goals, providing cooling benefits and making the city more attractive overall.
The ordinance will also ensure adequate onsite parking and queuing to prevent trucks backing up on to city streets, limiting and strictly enforcing idling to no longer than 3 minutes, and requiring all onsite motorized equipment to be ZE (zero emission). This will drastically reduce the air quality impacts of a project.
Buildings also will be designed solar-ready to accommodate the future electrification of heavy-duty trucks, as all trucks sold in California must be zero-emission by 2045. This will allow for future heavy-duty electric trucks to be plugged in and charged at the facility.
Some from outside our community have tried to push our City Council to extremes. They want to stop all construction of new warehouses, which would deal a crippling blow to our economy still healing from a global pandemic. In fact, the logistics industry is the largest sector in Fontana, employing more than 11,000 people.
This debate is not theoretical for me. As owner and president of California Recyclers, I know that environmental responsibility and stewardship can go hand-in-hand with a healthy economy. We work to divert materials from the landfill and reduce our carbon footprint through recycling. My employees provide for their families through this green industry. Furthermore, small businesses like mine require warehousing space, too. Big box and online retailers are not the only users of industrial facilities, and our livelihoods depend on a continued local availability. We can’t simply say “no” to development.
Once again, I applaud the city for proactively creating additional guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of residents, while ensuring businesses can continue to flourish and bring critical jobs to our city. Both are necessary for Fontana’s bright future.
(Travis Parke is the owner and president of California Recyclers.)
