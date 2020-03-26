Over the last two months, concern over the spreading COVID-19 virus has increasingly gripped our nation.
In this public health crisis, people need access to accurate and authoritative information so that they can make decisions about their health and safety. Hearsay, half-truths and supposition don't cut it when our lives may be at stake.
That's why this newspaper -- and thousands of others in our state -- are on the front lines of the pandemic. We are there to inquire, authenticate and report facts so you know what's going on and what to do.
At the Fontana Herald News, we take that responsibility very seriously.
The Herald News staff is working around the clock to provide readers with the latest information on how and where the virus is spreading and what health experts are recommending to protect the public. We review and fact check each element of every story. Further behind the scenes, dedicated employees in production, subscriber and delivery services make sure that our digital and print editions reach our readers with the information they need in these turbulent times.
We live in an era when information is fingertip-accessible, but so is misinformation. Newspapers provide the relevant details on the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on local Fontana hospitals and schools.
Every day, we’re here focused on delivering critical information to you, our readers, about the things that matter most to you: business, jobs, quality of life, elected officials, events, local schools, crime, transportation, weather and more.
We’re proud to tell these stories of our times.
