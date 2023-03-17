Serving the city of Fontana for more than 23 years has been an honor.
As my career comes to an end, I felt it appropriate to write this letter expressing my gratitude to this community. Although I am leaving my job with the Police Department, Fontana will always be a large part of who I am.
I was hired as a probationary police officer in 1999. At that time, the city’s population was just over 100,000 residents, the community of Southridge was a newer development, Hunter’s Ridge was under construction, and the Route 210 Freeway did not connect to Fontana.
So much has changed in the two-plus decades. The city has nearly doubled in population, dozens more residential communities and commercial developments have been built, and many thousands of Fontana’s residents traverse the 210 Freeway on a daily basis.
Despite the growth, Fontana remains a deeply connected community with a shared sense of pride.
There is something about being part of Fontana that is truly special. There may not always be universal agreement with every political or policy decision, but at the end of the day Fontana remains united in wanting what is best for families, businesses, and the community.
I have always felt tremendous support for our Police Department, even as a new police officer. The reassurance that our residents wanted officers to be proactive in preventing crime and to tenaciously pursue those responsible for criminal activity largely shaped me into the officer I became.
Like so many of those who wear the Fontana Police patch, I have fought, bled, and been broken in the service of our city. Each scar is worn with pride because they were earned in the service of others; those who depended on us to stand between them and those intent on causing harm.
Sir Robert Peel, known as the “Father of Modern Policing,” wrote in 1829, “The ability of the police to perform their duties depends on public approval of police actions.” Written nearly 200 years ago, this principle remains applicable today. The Fontana Police Department is a highly dedicated and effective policing organization because our community supports us.
As is the case with any meaningful relationship, the police/community partnership requires constant assessment, communication, respect, and a clearly established shared vision of joint responsibility to move it forward. I have had the duty of relating this message to every new employee of our Police Department for the past five years. Our staff understands the wonderful relationship we enjoy with our community and that it is something that must be valued, nurtured, and affirmed by our daily activities.
The justification for my overwhelming sense of pride felt in serving Fontana has been repeatedly validated while serving as police chief.
There is not a week that passes by when a citizen does not send me an email of thanks in response to an interaction with a Fontana Police Department employee. I have received notes of gratitude for dispatchers, officers, records clerks, telephone operators, animal control officers, secretaries, and property clerks. I share them with our staff and they help to drive our culture of exceptional service to an exceptional community.
Community outpouring of support during the summer of 2020 will always be remembered by our department. While some cities turned against their officers and moved to defund their police departments, the residents of Fontana wrapped their arms around us. Our administrative office was literally covered with letters and cards of thanks, encouragement, and support. We proudly displayed them for all of our staff to see so that they would be reminded of how our community felt about us. The number of individual residents and businesses that dropped off bottled water, homemade cookies, pizza, and care packages for our staff was overwhelming. We thrived, got better, and strengthened our police/community bond while other cities unfortunately experienced chaos.
In closing, I would like to extend my most sincere thank you to the Fontana community for supporting not only me, but the men and women of our Police Department. It has been an honor to serve as your police chief for the past five years. I pray that God will continue to look upon this city with favor and grant our community peace.
(Billy Green is the outgoing chief of the Fontana Police Department.)
