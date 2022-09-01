In the morning of Aug. 9, I took my son to Ted J. Porter Elementary School at 7:30 a.m. like any other day. I went home and did my errands.
By 11 a.m., I was getting ready to go pick up my son from school at 12:10 p.m. At exactly 11:28 a.m., I got an email from the school with the subject line saying, “Lockdown.”
I opened it immediately and it read, “Good afternoon parents and guardians. We are reaching out to inform you that we are currently on a lockdown, and we will keep you notified as soon as we are aware of new information. Students are in safe locations with adults. Thank you.”
My immediate reaction was to tell my mom, who also takes care of children who attend Ted J. Porter, to get in the car and head to the school.
On our way to school, which is only a few blocks from where I live, there didn’t seem to be any cops around that I noticed. However, upon driving up closer to the school, I did notice that the gates to the school’s parking lot were still open and cars were going in and out of the area. I thought this was odd since the school was on a lockdown.
We parked across the street at the Stater Bros. Market parking lot and walked to the school’s entrance. Walking in, many parents started to arrive early as well, and I finally spotted a police vehicle in the parking lot.
As I was walking in with my aunt and mom, you could hear people talking about the situation and one parent even told us that he heard that two individuals got into the school and that there were supposed weapons. Of course, everyone was worried, especially after this information was being spread around.
I walked into the pick up area and noticed that the little TK kids were outside of the classroom with some teachers. I also noticed two Fontana Police officers that were inside the school, walking around paying no attention to the amount of parents walking up to the school’s main gates.
Many parents, including myself, became frustrated. No administrator, nor police officer, came out to explain what the situation was or even told us if everything was safe. Every parent there was looking around with a worried face. Word kept spreading about the two individuals that hopped the gate, but no people were saying that they caught one. This was very alarming given that we were all there unaware of the actual situation.
The police and some administrators kept just walking by talking amongst themselves paying no attention to us. It wasn’t until approximately 30 minutes in that finally, another mother banged on the gates and started yelling at the officers to tell us what’s going on and that they have to understand that we, parents, are getting worried about our kids in there.
Finally, after the mother caught the attention of the two Police officers, they walked over to the pick up gates, and began to make an announcement.
He confirmed that there were indeed two individuals involved, however, he only mentions that one got over the fence, and he was indeed caught, and that everyone was safe and sound, that they checked the perimeter and the coast was clear. There was no mention of weapons and they never made clear what happened to the other individual.
He then began to explain the times they will let the TK and kindergarten kids out, and said that the older kids can finish up school.
Obviously many parents just wanted to get their kids out, so we all waited again for them to let the kids out. The little ones finally came out and I got my son, while my mother had to go wait in another line by the front office to get the older kids she takes care of. That process took so long.
My mother told me afterwards that still, nobody from the office came out to explain what’s happening and they wouldn’t open the doors. People were banging on the doors until someone finally opened them.
My mom explained that although she is an emergency contact and the assigned person to pick up the kids, the school receptionist was explaining to them that they have to call each and every parent to make sure they can let the kids out. My mother frustratingly explained that she already spoke to their parents, because of the situation, and they wanted her to take them out. As a matter of fact, the parents had arrived at the school by that time because we contacted them about what was happening and they left work for that purpose. Finally, my mother got the kids and many parents were walking out with their kids closely with them.
When my son came out, he said that there was a bear that came in; the teacher explained to me that that’s what they told the younger kids so they wouldn’t get scared. But the older kids? They were afraid.
Walking out that day was so sad. Many older kids were crying because they know that many schools here in the United States are placed on lockdown because of a shooter. Even my little cousin who is in 5th grade told me she felt like crying because she was so scared. I went home that day and had to explain to my son what a lockdown is and what to do in case of an emergency.
The reason I want to give my perspective on this matter is because I felt like the school and the Fontana Police Department handled this situation inadequately.
Us parents weren’t notified until an hour after the situation started, and there was never any follow-up on the situation. I also don’t understand why the parking lot gates were open if the school was in a lockdown.
In another email they sent after the matter, the school explained why they were placed on lockdown.
The incident was minor, thank goodness, but the lack of communication, compassion, and security made a lot of parents upset and the whole situation much more distressing, especially because we live in a country that seems to see more and more schools that are supposedly safe, being a target for shooters.
I’m so thankful that the incident was minor, but the way it was handled left a sour taste in my mouth, and now I don’t feel like the school is completely safe for my child.
As a concerned parent, I am writing this in the hopes that this information/concern can be used as an example on what not to do in these types of situations and can hopefully implement better precautions for the future.
(Alejandra Samano is a Fontana resident.)
