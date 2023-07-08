The debate about abortion is one of the great divides in our culture and nation.
Fundamentally, those who advocate for abortions call their position pro-choice. Those who advocate that abortions are wrong call their position pro-life.
Both those terms sanitize the core issue.
The core question facing us in Fontana is how does Planned Parenthood benefit our community?
Here are some things about Planned Parenthood which we find abhorrent and malevolent; things that we do not want in our community.
It comes from a court hearing in California, focused on Planned Parenthood executives and the undercover videos made by the Center for Medical Progress.
There were numerous witnesses. One was Dr. Forrest Smith, an obstetrician-gynecologist. He has performed numerous abortions in California.
He testified that Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics sold aborted baby parts for profit.
He went on to testify under oath that babies were often born alive and then murdered, in order to ensure the organs to be sold were more fresh and intact.
“There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births,” Dr. Smith told the court. He went on to say, “Very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.”
The case was Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Plaintiffs, versus the Center for Medical Progress, et al. Defendants.
The case was heard in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Francisco Division.
Dr. Forrest Smith was asked to review specific documents and information and provide his expert conclusions and opinions.
This is the summary and conclusions of his sworn testimony. It is in the court record.
IV. Summary of Conclusions
11. In the course of my work on this matter, I have reached the following conclusions related to Defendants’ journalistic study, The Human Capital Project:
Opinion 1) Planned Parenthood physicians violated the medical standard of care for informed consent in obtaining consent for fetal tissue donation (FTD)
Opinion 2) Planned Parenthood physicians improperly altered abortion technique and timing for the purposes of fetal tissue collection
Opinion 3) It is a medical certainty that Planned Parenthood physicians’ abortion procedures resulted in babies being born alive
Opinion 4) Plaintiffs’ acceptance of payment for fetal tissue donation, including reimbursement, violates the medical standard of practice.
If you believe that those actions of Planned Parenthood are a benefit to our community, then we strongly disagree with you.
We see life as sacrosanct. We believe Planned Parenthood’s long list of abuses is wrong for Fontana.
(Daniel Vasquez is a pastor in Fontana.)
