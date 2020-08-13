The Fontana Unified School District has decided to remove all imagery of the Fontana A.B. Miller High School mascot (the Rebel) from the campus because of the image's ties to the Confederacy. For now, Miller is being represented simply by a large "M." When students and staff members return to the campus, there will be a discussion about selecting a new mascot.
Many readers of the Fontana Herald News Facebook page commented on this situation. Several said they disapproved of getting rid of the mascot, but some others thought it was a good idea to change the school's image. Here are just a few of the comments:
Debbie McClain: "This is one of the stupidest things. What so racist about a rebel?"
Oscar Y Criseida Romero: "I forever will be a REBEL!"
Margaret Quain Glenn: "Leave it alone. It's a picture of a cowboy. Why must we be so politically correct? Leave it alone."
Cynthia Christina: "Smart decision! It’s not about being PC or blue or red. It’s about asking yourself, 'Hmm, should our mascot be a Confederate soldier? The type of soldier who fought to KEEP slavery? Nah, I’d rather have an honorable mascot representing me and my school.'"
Valerie Holland: "My husband’s class voted for the mascot (many years ago). Once a REBEL always a REBEL!"
Amanda Gonzalez: "I say keep the Rebel name, just change the mascot, we all have a problem with the mascot. I will always be a Rebel, fight on Rebels!"
Kurtis Heck: "Reasoning aside, people should be happy. Rebels was a super lame mascot."
Ryan Baylon Luansing: "I would suggest the new mascot to be the Hurricane, because of that North Fontana wind."
Edward Rodrigo Diaz: "Boo! Colonel Sanders is next, then Foghorn Leghorn!"
