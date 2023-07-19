Disgraceful. That is one term that can be used to describe the conduct of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
More than 1,000 people have been arrested for their participation in this ugly and horrific event, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden. Because of the rioters’ actions, five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured.
Tragically, two of the people who were involved in this monstrous insurrection attempt had ties to Fontana:
• Daniel Rodriguez, a 40-year-old Fontana resident, was sentenced last month to more than 12 years in prison for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice, and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Rodriguez shocked Washington, D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone with a stun gun, causing Fanone to suffer a heart attack.
• Alan Hostetter, a former deputy police chief in Fontana who later became a yoga instructor in San Clemente, was convicted on July 13 of four felonies: conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He could potentially face many years in prison.
It is appalling that Rodriguez brutally attacked a police officer. But it could be considered even more outrageous that Hostetter, who worked in law enforcement for two decades, would engage in such unlawful and un-American behavior.
Disgraceful is just one way of saying what Rodriguez and Hostetter did. In reality, it was so much worse.
