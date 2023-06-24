We are writing to implore our neighbors once again to come together to help Save Southridge Parklands and wildspace areas.
At the most recent Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 20, commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend approving a tentative map for a housing development project that would amend the City's General Plan — a decision that would take away the community's access to the Jurupa Hills from Southridge Park.
This rushed vote by the Planning Commission, and the expected 4-1 vote by the City Council, is assumed by the developer, staff, and elected officials to be the inevitable result of conversations, negotiations, and plans dating back to 2020 when 27 acres of the proposed project site was purchased by the Orange County developer. However, this perspective is disingenuous considering that the residents whose homes will be impacted by the project were unaware of it until they received the Public Notice published June 9.
The Orange County developer, planning department, and council may point to previous actions taken by them as sufficient notice to the community, but we disagree. We contend an 11-day public notice does not enable residents, with a large Spanish-speaking population, to provide meaningful input for such a drastic change to the Southridge landscape and community. While letters were mailed out to a limited number of households closest to the proposed project, public notice signage is notably missing from the "chicken farm" land that is part of the land-swap deal approved in February (but still not finalized). Signs can only be seen along Live Oak Avenue, on the opposite side of the homes given notice, and even then, they did not provide the Public Hearing Date. Only a handful of residents attended the Planning Commission on Tuesday, and none of the residents who received the public notice letter were confident enough to speak during the hearing as they remained largely unaware of the full scope of the proposed project.
Bobbi Jo Chavarria, Chair of the San Gorgonio Chapter of the Sierra Club, and resident of Fontana, noted that the area includes long-established trails into the base of the hills that are still open to the community and remain in use by community members. Elizabeth Sena, co-founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition, noted that the city is so disengaged with the community that some folks are still asking about the dog park project at the same location. A project that city staff abandoned long ago, perhaps in anticipation for this current proposed housing project..
As we noted in a letter to the Fontana Herald in February, when the City Council voted 4-1 to "abandon" the busy and popular area of the "unimproved flatland" space and hillside adjacent to Southridge Park on Jan. 24, nowhere in their vote, in staff's report, or in the information provided by the public was the 255 housing project mentioned. The first real discussion about this project with the community happened on Tuesday, with a total of four people speaking. Perhaps if the DAB meeting in August 2022, abruptly ended by city staff, was allowed to continue, the community would have known these plans sooner.
Based on the Planning Commission's latest public hearing, we now know that "The Heights at Southridge" will be a sprawling car-dependent development of a gated condominium community that will close off any access to the hills from the popular and busy Southridge Park and neighboring shopping center as the tentative parcel map delineates a block wall closing off the hills for the entire length of Southridge Park on the southeast end.
While condominium projects are likely to be sold at a lower price point than single-family homes, inflation-related costs for building materials and rising interest rates will add significantly to the cost for buyers, likely making them out of reach for the average Fontana working family and young adults.
If the city wants to deliver on housing projects, including affordable units, the City Council must refuse the other project discussed at the Planning Commission on Tuesday. That proposed project adjacent to Jurupa Hills High School consists of three warehouses euphemistically referred to as "commerce centers" which will box in students separating the school from the rest of the community; and converts land suitable for over 500 units of housing which will be lost forever. Residents have repeatedly pleaded with the Planning Commission and City Council to stop rezoning areas around schools to light industrial because of the myriad of issues that arise including exposure to toxic green house gas emissions and traffic safety issues that put young bodies next to big rigs.
The current General Plan map designates the Southridge Parklands and wildspaces as green zones, and the parcels next to Jurupa Hills High School provides space for over 500 housing units. It is crucial to ensure the preservation of our green zone as well as help to address the housing crisis. The council once again risks breaking promises made to residents of the Southridge community, and the city of Fontana as a whole, regarding the preservation of wildlands space and the expansion of the community surrounding the high school: promises that were made over 30 years ago and reaffirmed in 2017 during the General Plan approval process. We are asking folks to visit bit.ly/SaveSouthridgeWildlands to send a message to the Fontana City Council and join our movement to help stop these projects.
(Liz Sena is the founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition (SFCCC); Bobbi Jo Chavarria is chair of the Sierra Club, San Gorgonio Chapter; and Ana Gonzalez is executive director of the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ).
