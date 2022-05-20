The future of Southern California is one of opportunity and hope. Of progress and innovation. Of formidable challenges and unlimited possibilities.
At the center of it all is the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), the largest metropolitan planning organization in the United States, representing six counties, 191 cities — including Fontana — and a population of more than 19 million people.
I am honored to serve as president of SCAG over the next 12 months, and look forward to working closely with leaders from across the region to address the critical issues confronting us in the post-pandemic world — broadband access, transportation, air quality and the housing crisis, to name a few.
SCAG is uniquely positioned to lead this charge. Created in 1965, we are an association of local governments and agencies that work together to address regional issues and plan for a livable and sustainable Southern California now and into the future.
You might think that building consensus across a region as large and diverse as ours is a daunting task, and you’d be right! But I firmly believe that we can build consensus and that we are more defined by our similarities than our differences.
Take broadband access, as an example. As many as 650,000 households across Southern California do not have access to adequate internet speeds or have no internet access whatsoever. These households are disproportionately located in low-income or rural areas, where the population is predominantly black, Latino or over 65 years old — a problem that, left untended, will perpetuate racial, social, and economy disparities for generations to come.
Closing that digital divide is, in fact, one of the greater challenges we face as a state and region as we confront the staggering human, economic and societal toll poverty takes.
The solution lies in better understanding the core challenges that are in play, promoting partnerships between local jurisdictions, internet service providers and other community stakeholders, and leveraging those partnerships to secure the funding that’s becoming available from state and federal sources. These are all things SCAG is working on as part of a Broadband Action Plan, now under development.
SCAG is playing a leadership role in addressing a historic housing shortage that has sent rents and home prices skyward, and directly impacts Southern California’s ability to retain and attract businesses and jobs, create healthy and prosperous communities, and address equity gaps.
Using funding from the state’s Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) program, SCAG is looking at ways to streamline the entitlement process, promote innovations in housing production that can reduce costs and speed up construction, and create sub-regional pro-housing coalitions and sub-regional housing trust funds.
Yet another major initiative SCAG will immerse itself in over the course of the next year is its quadrennial Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy, Connect SoCal. The most recent plan, completed and approved in 2020, identified $638.6 billion in transportation improvements needed for the six counties over the next 25 years, laying the groundwork for mobility, connectivity, and sustainability in one of the most robust growth corridors in the United States.
We have plenty of work ahead of us. With the support of SCAG staff and the collaboration of elected leaders from our great region, we’ll do the work and make the sometimes-tough decisions.
We can create a better future for our children and grandchildren. We do this work for them.
(Jan Harnik was selected as president of the SCAG board of directors on May 5. She is the mayor of Palm Desert.)
