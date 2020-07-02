The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but none more so than America's senior citizens. Unquestionably the highest risk demographic, seniors are dying at rates much higher than the rest of the population.
While this wasn't exactly a surprise, as we saw what happened in China and Italy first, what at least shocking was the effect the virus had on America's nursing homes.
Headlines pour in each day detailing horrors of outbreaks in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and retirement communities. At some facilities, death tolls are as high as 70 and confirmed cases over 100 between staff and residents. It is truly a disaster.
Knowing this, why would anyone intentionally send more COVID-19 positive people into America's senior care facilities?
Well, this is a great question. To understand this, it's essential to know how nursing homes work. They house an aging population that needs support beyond what their loved ones can provide for them.
But many people don't know that nursing homes and other long-term care facilities make the majority of their income by taking patients from hospitals to free up room.
Patients who no longer need emergency service but require ongoing medical care to convalesce fully have been getting sent to nursing homes for years to complete their recovery before returning home. These short-term beds can be billed for higher rates which nursing homes use to stay afloat.
But, with some hospitals completely overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, they are running out of room fast. This has led some to discharge patients who are still COVID-19 positive because other patients are in much more severe shape. These people who haven't fully recovered yet are still potentially infectious, and they're being sent into the worst possible environment for infectious diseases of this nature.
If you're wondering why someone hasn't said something, and the nursing homes refuse to accept them, it's because they can't. Some states are requiring nursing homes to continue doing this by law to solve the problem of hospital occupancy. And this isn't exactly going over well with everyone.
In New York, the decision caused so much outrage that the state rapidly changed its stance on the issue, calling it a "mistake" in hindsight.
Yet, other states like California are considering paying nursing homes to take them rather than forcing them. How can it be that it's a mistake in one state but the correct answer elsewhere? It isn't merely forcing them that makes it wrong.
Decisions like these show the lack of preparedness and panic that has consumed even our most trusted leaders.
The senior care industry is struggling, with occupancy down and not many new patients who are COVID-19-free coming in. To tempt businesses that may be on the verge of collapse to take in a virus that puts everyone at higher risk could be considered immoral, at least.
If anything, the senior care industry needs help, not more COVID-19. Facilities have already been blamed and sued for outbreaks and lives lost to the tragedy of this pandemic, leading many states to grant immunity to any civil action against them. The fact that they house the most vulnerable population is no fault of their own, nor are national supply shortages and lack of governmental direction. Forcing nursing homes to import the virus directly and then blaming them for outbreaks should be criminal.
(Joseph Kertis is an experienced healthcare professional and journalist.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.