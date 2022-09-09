While water conservation has been discussed frequently over the last decade, we have reached a point where it is a “must,” not a “should.”
Amid calls to take five-minute showers and wash only full loads of laundry, folks may be surprised to learn that the biggest opportunity for saving water is outside. Our sprinklers pump out far more water while we sleep than what we use while we are awake. Irrigation of lawns and other outside uses account for up to 70 percent of a home’s water consumption.
The best way to make a change is to replace your thirsty, dying lawn with a lush California-friendly landscape.
I replaced my lawn with a “Meadow Garden” from the free landscape templates offered by Chino Basin Water Conservation District. Now, colorful songbirds like goldfinches sway back and forth on stalks of deergrass as they forage for seeds. Hummingbirds fly from the purple flowers of the Allen Chickering sage to the red flowers of the Autumn sage, hovering gracefully at each flower for a sip of nectar. Forget manufactured seed mix and sticky red hummingbird nectar — your garden will grow its own birdseed and hummingbird food.
Imagine graceful monarch butterflies and their caterpillars feeding on narrow leaf milkweed nectar and leaves and the swallowtails on California Coffeeberry. As I sit on my front porch in the mornings and watch the birds and butterflies start their day, I reflect on a secret we’ve shared with our community for years: “If you plant it, they will come.”
Taking out your lawn allows you to reimagine how you will use your outdoor space. Make the most of the California indoor-outdoor lifestyle by planting a new room outside. Will you put in a hammock? A bocce ball court? Front yard seating areas with pea gravel and a fire pit are California’s answer to the gracious front porches of the South. After all, we like to do things a little differently here.
Help to make the transition is free and accessible. At Chino Basin Water Conservation District, part of our mission is to offer resources to make installing a waterwise garden enjoyable and worth the effort. With a community-wide conservation ethic, our agency is the “go-to” source for helping residents get a handle on using less water.
Our numerous FREE programs, workshops, and design tools eliminate the guesswork of creating a water-efficient oasis in your yard. Our Waterwise Demonstration Garden showcases low-water demanding plants and ways to implement water-efficient practices.
Our online Waterwise Garden Planner offers eight free downloadable design templates; with a look for every taste and style, your main problem will be choosing between them. We also offer workshops on landscape design, irrigation, and garden care.
If you’re not ready to make the leap, residents of Chino, Chino Hills, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland can get a free Sprinkler Check Up, where a technician assesses your irrigation system and gives you a detailed report on what needs to be fixed and how you can save water, even with the landscape you already have.
We have an ulterior motive for offering these services. Widespread, increased conservation helps the District uphold the other part of its mission, which is to protect and preserve the Chino Groundwater Basin, a major water source for more than 1 million people in the communities we serve.
The groundwater supplied by the basin is the region’s most dependable and affordable water supply. District facilities capture stormwater, spread it into shallow ponds, and let it seep into the ground to replenish the basin. Local water providers pump and deliver the water to homes and businesses.
If you want to replace your grass with a lush oasis that uses a fraction of the water, please visit us! We are your allies in this vital work. With your help, we can continue to carry out our mission to protect local water resources for generations.
(Elizabeth Skrzat is the general manager of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.