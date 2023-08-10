The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department plays a critical role in locating and rescuing lost and injured hikers in the treacherous Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Despite this region being under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture - U. S. Forest Service (USFS), the Sheriff's Department has stepped in to assist due to staffing, resource, and funding challenges faced by the USFS.
The dangerous nature of Mt. Baldy was highlighted by the tragic incident on Jan. 13, 2023, when accomplished mountaineer and actor Julian Sands went missing and was later found deceased.
In recent years, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted more than 100 search and rescue operations for missing hikers, with more than 10 fatalities. In just January and February 2023, 15 hikers were injured and lost, and two hikers lost their lives on the mountain.
These rescue operations involve a significant deployment of deputies (including members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station), volunteers, and expensive air assets. Over the past five years, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has expended $3 million on these operations, with minimal reimbursement, despite the assistance provided to individuals from various counties in Southern California.
Along with the financial costs incurred, these search and rescue missions have come at a much higher price. In 2019, Tim Staples, 32, and a nine-year search and rescue veteran, was one of 126 volunteers searching for a missing hiker in Mt. Baldy’s icy, rugged terrain. Staples became separated from his partner and was later found deceased after suffering a fatal fall.
To enhance safety on Mt. Baldy, the Sheriff's Department has engaged with the USFS, proposing measures such as temporary mountain closures during unsafe conditions and the implementation of a permitting process to track the number of hikers on the mountain. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department would like the USFS to educate the public on essential hiking skills like navigation, lack of cellphone service, first aid, nutrition, hydration, emergency shelter, and proper equipment, as these are common factors contributing to hikers getting lost or injured.
Despite numerous discussions with USFS, Sheriff Shannon Dicus is disappointed these measures proposed have not been implemented. Sheriff Dicus hopes with the support of U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu and the USFS, whose jurisdictions include the Mt. Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains, legislation can be enacted to save lives.
Sheriff Dicus is committed to continuing the search and rescue efforts as a moral obligation to the community. The Sheriff’s Department remains dedicated to collaborating with the USFS and federal legislators to develop effective solutions for managing the wilderness areas and safeguarding lives.
