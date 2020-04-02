March 30 was National Doctors' Day.
The Fontana Police Officers Association wanted to honor our doctors, so we took the ER docs, who on the front lines of the battle, some of our favorite Mexican food.
But we weren’t just honoring the doctors. We were honoring the nurses, respiratory therapists and support staff -- the critically important janitorial and workers who clean and sanitize. Thank you.
When we provided that small token of appreciation, we did so not only in the name of the Fontana POA, but in your name too, the residents of Fontana.
As police officers, we protect you by standing between you and someone with a deadly weapon such as a knife or gun.
Today, the medical profession is trying to protect us all by standing between us and an invisible enemy -- a deadly virus whose killing power is cruel, a virus whose crushing power reaches everyone.
Social distancing is one of the primary tools in this battle.
Keeping a distance is counter to who we are and what we are as humans.
We are social animals and most people like to touch their loved ones and friends. That is what makes social distancing hard.
Infectious disease epidemiologists tell us that it will undoubtedly get worse before it gets better. We see the virus appears to be spreading. Naturally, we conclude that social distancing doesn’t work.
But the epidemiologists tell us: IT IS WORKING! DON’T STOP!
If you feel frustrated and discouraged, that is natural. We all feel that way when we don’t see immediate results.
“The enemy we are facing is very good at what it does; we are not failing,” writes Jonathan Smith, PhD in Elemental by Medium, a “publication for science-backed health and wellness coverage.”
“We need everyone to hold the line as the epidemic inevitably gets worse. This is not an opinion,” he said.
Dr. Smith encouraged us to: “Stay strong and in solidarity, knowing that what you are doing is saving lives, even as people continue getting sick and dying. You may feel like giving in, don’t.”
We are all impacted by this. You, me, our neighbors. The disease doesn’t care who you are or who you think you are. It can and will attack everyone.
Now this is critical. If we cheat, the disease does not care. It is relentless and looks for weakness and an opening so it can attack, infect and kill.
Dr. Smith reminded us that all the things we do at home like washing our hands, cleaning surfaces and getting rest are personal, but social distancing is “not about individuals,” social distancing is “about societies working in unison.”
We commend the people of Fontana for doing so well in these critical times. Thank you for complying with social distancing.
One day this will be over. We will look back and remember. How do you want to be remembered?
Dr. Martin Luther King wisely observed, “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.”
(Jason Delair is president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
