We all know that we are living in unprecedented times and these times require action. That is what the state's recent budget bill represents: A call to action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most devastating events to face our state and the nation.
In spite of the challenges we have faced, this budget protects vital services from devastating cuts and makes investments in our future, specifically to assist our working families.
As this state witnessed in budgets from a decade ago, failing to protect the most vulnerable has long term costs that in many cases we are still addressing to this day. California’s budget makes responsible choices without placing the burden of those choices on those that can least afford it.
I am most proud that this budget will expand California’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), one of the most cost-effective government tools that has a direct impact on people across the state to help lift them out of poverty. Through budget action taken this past week, we expanded the EITC to those that file taxes using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINS) with children under 6 years of age. This is a major step in assisting everyone in our communities who is working and regularly file their taxes.
This budget package protects core education programs, childcare access and protects key health and senior programs without relying on federal funding. This is a responsible and compassionate budget plan that helps rebuild our economy, protect jobs and give our communities and our families hope.
(Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes represents District 47, which includes the cities of Fontana, Rialto, Colton, Grand Terrace, San Bernardino and the unincorporated areas of Muscoy and Bloomington.)
