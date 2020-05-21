There is no doubt that California faces a difficult period ahead, and Gov. Gavin Newsom's May Revise of the 2020-2021 state budget reflects that.
The pandemic-related impacts have caused tremendous economic damage to individuals, families, businesses, organizations, government entities and communities across California.
Fortunately, the state’s Rainy Day Fund will help to buffer some of the ongoing impacts and I am confident that our proactive and continuing work will help to again lead California to prosperous times.
Clearly, the unemployment numbers and ongoing impacts to workers and employers across our state are staggering, so I agree with the governor that -- while we need to continue to protect public education, public health and public safety -- we also need to help those most impacted by COVID-19. The need is great, but so is our resolve to support California families struggling to make ends meet in the midst of this crisis.
As the chair of the Senate Education Committee, I recognize that there will be impacts to K-12 and higher education funding due to this economic downturn, but it is critical that we keep those impacts as far away as possible from students and classrooms.
I appreciate that this revised budget includes more than $44 billion in General Fund support for schools and community colleges and also helps to address equity gaps worsened by the closure of schools earlier this year.
Just as we need to continue to address the digital divide in our state, so too must we also intensify our efforts to maximize learning opportunities and success for all students in California -- regardless of where they may live or learn.
I will continue working with my legislative colleagues in the weeks ahead to pass a balanced state budget that -- even in the midst of an unprecedented fiscal emergency -- helps residents across the 20th State Senate District and California.
(State Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) represents the 20th District, which includes Fontana.)
