Assembly Bill 742 would prohibit the use of police K-9s in the “arrest, apprehension, or any form of crowd control.”
In policing, using force is sometimes necessary but force is rarely used. In 2020, the U.S. population was 331,449,281 (U.S. Census 2020). Of those, 53,836,600 people had any contact with police. (Bureau of Justice Statistics, 2022 Nov.)
That means 16.24 percent of the U.S. population had any contact with the police. “About 2 percent of [them] experienced the threat of force or nonfatal use of force during any police contact in 2020.” (Bureau of Justice Statistics, 2022 Nov.)
FACT: If suspects cooperated with the peace officers’ requests, there would be no need for a use of force.
The Legislature says they want police to use less lethal force when apprehending suspects. Yet AB742 tries to take away an important less lethal use of force option, the use of K-9s. To us, that is a conflicting message.
----- HERE IS an example of a use of force by a police K-9. You be the judge about the K-9’s use.
On Feb. 19, 2023, at about noon, Tracy, California Police officers responded to a report of a burglary from a railroad train.
When the officers arrived, the suspects immediately ran. One of the suspects climbed into the fortress-like engine compartment of a train and barricaded himself.
Think about it. A barricaded suspect in a solid steel vault. How would you get them out?
Tracy Police called the San Joaquin Sheriffs’ Department, who dispatched K-9 Duke. (Not all police departments have a K-9 program.)
K-9 Duke entered the train’s engine compartment through a small opening and began to apprehend the suspect. The suspect viciously and repeatedly stabbed Duke.
When Tracy police officers were able to enter the train, they placed the suspect under arrest.
Duke was suffering from extensive wounds. He was rushed to a nearby animal hospital, where he died from his injuries.
----- AS DESCRIBED in the story, K-9s have proven to be a highly effective less lethal option for police.
The presence of a K-9 significantly de-escalates otherwise complex, unpredictable, and explosive situations.
According to Chief Chris Catren, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, “The fact is that canines reduce more force than they ever use and banning them goes too far.”
Dichotomy: Some members of the California Legislature claim they want police to use less lethal force, but then they try to take away the use of K-9s, which are a proven less lethal force option.
Since there are already existing strict standards and laws regarding K-9 use of force, and the use of K-9s has been found in numerous courts of law to be Constitutional, is AB 742 a solution in search of a problem?
Fontana POA, your local police officers, detectives, and corporals, are on record in opposition to AB 742.
(Jason Delair is president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
