I was such a quiet kid. I didn’t talk much, so I wrote. I wrote down what I was feeling inside me — what I would have liked to say.
I remember once having to give an oral book report in eighth grade. When it came my turn to stand up in front of the class and deliver my report, my legs wobbled and I couldn’t find my voice. No voice. No book report. After what seemed like an eternity, Sister Valeria asked me to sit down.
The next day, I had a repeat performance. No voice. No book report. When it happened again the day after that, my teacher gave up. She must have finally realized that the impossible was not going to happen. She was not going to bring me out of my shell. Stage fright to this day still creeps into my life now and then.
When I arrived at the door of Sociology 101 my freshman year at Chaffey College, my professor tried every morning to get me to open up. He must have sensed that I was a “shy one.” He would call on me constantly. (I did notice a twinkle in his eye.) But even with all the prodding, I had a difficult time expressing myself. I don’t know why he took such a sincere interest in me. Perhaps, he was once a quiet kid himself and saw his reflection in me.
When I became a teacher, and it was time for my class of 30 lively fifth graders to give an oral book report, recite a poem, or any other exercise, I immediately recognized the quiet ones. I tried everything I could to put them at ease. One day I confessed to the class that when I was a kid in grade school, I never said a word. I was so bashful that I could not speak in front of my peers. I would get stage fright.
“Gee, Mrs. De Maci,” Frankie said, “Look at you now. You can get up and talk in front of all of us.” Yes, Frankie. I can. But somehow this is different.
I would tell the class that they could stand anywhere they wished to recite their exercise out loud. They could stand beside their desk, stand in the back of the room, or even turn themselves around and face the back wall. Wherever they felt comfortable.
Sitting at my desk in the front of the classroom, I heard a small, quiet voice coming from somewhere behind me. It was Letty. She was sitting on the floor behind my desk reciting her poem. A smile appeared on my face. Letty, one of my more bashful students, had actually gotten up out of her seat, poem in hand, and read it out loud. Way to go, Letty!
In time, I presented a three-hour creative writing workshop to my colleagues at the California Reading Association conference in San Diego, demonstrating the writing procedures and techniques I use with my students in my regular classroom and in writing workshops. I have to admit that I didn’t sleep very well the night before, worrying about the audience I was going to face in the morning. I felt anxious and that familiar feeling of stage fright creeped in. But once the workshop got underway, all my anxiety disappeared. I took to the floor like a duck to water.
And the following week, I got up in front of a class of future teachers at California State University and presented a similar workshop to them. A teacher teaching teachers the rudiments of writing. I had truly come a long way. I had found my voice.
Way to go, Mrs. De Maci!
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
