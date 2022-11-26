“The fish is dead!” Those were the first four words I heard when I entered my second grade classroom one morning.
“Oh, great!” I thought. “A dead fish.”
Right then I knew it was going to be a long day. I had 101 things on my to-do list. I didn’t need a dead fish.
Sam, who loved researching anything on Attila the Hun, stood at attention with a net ready to scoop the departed fish out of the tank.
“Shall I flush him down the toilet?” he asked. “Or throw him in the trash can?”
I couldn’t think fast enough. What does one do with a fish that’s left the pond? Because death might be a new experience for some of the students — and since I didn’t want the toilet, trash can thing — I suggested we bury him. After all, Dazzle deserved a proper burial for being a classroom-friendly goldfish.
My mind raced. What should Dazzle be placed in for burial? Where do we bury him? What do we dig the grave with? What kind of a service should we hold? Will I get in trouble if I bring up the “God of Dead Fish” in a eulogy?
The kids were in mourning, and I needed grown-up support and direction. So I decided to call the school office. I was careful how to phrase my questions because 20 grief-stricken second graders were at my side, listening to every word I was saying.
“We have a dead fish in our room,” I heard myself say. “His name is Dazzle, and we want to bury him.”
I told the staff what had just happened and that I wanted to do right by the kids and Dazzle. I then asked about any procedures I should follow in meeting the school’s rules. That is, if they had any for this kind of occasion.
I could hear giggling turning to laughter on the other end of the line.
“Hey, you guys, this isn’t funny,” I whispered into the mouthpiece. “We’re in mourning here.”
After the giggles subsided in the office, we received instructions as to what we were permitted to do with the body. With that, the class and I headed outdoors to the soft dirt that would be Dazzle’s final resting place.
Having picked out a burial plot, we proceeded to place Dazzle in a napkin and dig the grave with a white plastic spoon. We then decided to honor him with a song.
“What shall we sing?” I asked 20 solemn apprentices. One of the kids started singing “God Bless America.”
“Oh, no!” I interrupted abruptly… and then realized I should have let him sing it through. But we were running out of time. “We don’t need a flag song,” I said apologetically. “We need a fish song.”
The class didn’t know a fish song. So Crystal — the classroom soloist and future Diana Ross — composed one on the spot. We all listened intently.
“The fish is d-e-e-e-a-d!” she sang, swaying to and fro, her face pointing heavenward. “The fish is d-e-e-e-a-d!”
I followed her song with the eulogy.
“I really didn’t know you well, Dazzle,” I began, “but I’m sure you were a good fish. Everyone in the class thought you were a good fish, too. We’ll miss you.”
Just then I heard a little voice to my right say, “I know who killed you, Dazzle. It was Bubbles.”
Bubbles was Dazzle’s roommate in the tank. It was hard to keep my composure. I didn’t want to be like the gigglers at the other end of the phone earlier that morning.
When the service was over, it was time for recess. I welcomed a change of pace and a chance to look over the day’s lesson plans. Wailing, ear-piercing sounds suddenly interrupted my thoughts.
“Dazzle is gone! Someone stole Dazzle!”
Someone had gone to the soft dirt where Dazzle lay and had dug him up. The kids were traumatized and immediately went into mourning all over again.
“Now what?” I thought.
We all gathered in a group on the classroom rug, sitting in a circle, holding hands. We talked openly about our beloved pet and what he had meant to each one of us. When all was said and done, the class decided that Bubbles was innocent and that he would be the new class mascot.
It was also decided that someone would have to feed Bubbles, clean his tank, and take care of him. Sam volunteered for the job. But first … he would make sure there was enough time in his day to research Attila the Hun.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident who regularly contributes columns to the Herald News.)
