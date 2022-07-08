When I became a fifth-grade teacher, I spent time pondering on how I would introduce myself to the class on the first day of school.
How would they get to know me? How would I get to know them? Who were their parents? Where did they come from?
Looking back, I recalled the many lessons I had learned both in the classroom and around our family’s dinner table.
I would hurry home after school to be with my mom, dad, two sisters, and brother at mealtime. Around that table, we shared our stories of what happened that day. Some were happy, and some “not so happy.”
If someone had insulted us or hurt us because of our nationality or looks, my Italian-born father would cry. “Be proud of who you are and where you came from.” His words seeded themselves somewhere deep down in my soul.
Browsing through a book of quotes one day. I came upon the following quote by the incomparable English playwright and poet, Ben Jonson: “Language most shows a man; speak so that I may see thee.” This quotation really resonated with me because my father taught me many lessons on how to be a good person. Our conversations and his words have stayed with me throughout my life.
Consequently, inspired by Mr. Jonson’s words and the words of my father, I decided that on the first day of school, I would go to the chalkboard and write in bold letters: “Speak so that I may know you.”
These words began the first day of school and became our first lesson of the curriculum: “Girls and boys, you will show the world who you are and where you came from by the words you choose to use when you speak. And remember, class, your actions can speak louder than the words you say with your voice. The way you act has power. Your behavior counts.”
As the school year’s seasons flew from autumn to spring, I could feel my eyes welling up with tears of joy and gratitude at how well these young students from different backgrounds, nationalities and looks learned to work and play side by side peacefully both in the classroom and on the playground. They made me recall my humble beginnings. Where it all began for me. Around a dinner table where our family shared our stories. (Thanks, Dad, for coming to a land called America where dreams can come true no matter what nationality or ethnicity you are.)
And at the end of the school year, when the chalk dust had settled into the far corners of the room, I prayed that my 30 lively class of fifth-graders would remember that: “We have an awesome responsibility to our friends. Because the words and actions we choose to use will resonate in someone’s soul forever.”
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
