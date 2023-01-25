United Steelworkers Local 8599 represents the classified and hourly employees of the Fontana Unified School District.
Our Women of Steel Committee held our annual “Socktober” sock drive during the months of September and October.
With donations from our school sites, the community, and the generous donation from the Fontana Foundation of Hope, we were able to contribute more than 1,500 pairs of underwear and 2,000 pairs of socks. All these items stay within the FUSD and are distributed to the families in need by our Community Outreach Liaisons.
----- SECONDLY, United Steelworkers Local 8599 Women of Steel Committee and the Child Welfare and Attendance Liaisons were awarded the prestigious USW Jefferson Award, which honors steelworkers who make a difference in their communities. The USW Cares program celebrates members who carry out extraordinary acts of service in the communities across the United States and Canada.
To join in our continued efforts, you may drop off any additional socks and underwear to the United Steelworkers Local 8599 Union Hall all year long. Our address is 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite A-1, Fontana.
(Dawn Dooley is president of United Steelworkers Local 8599.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.