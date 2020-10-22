Every vote counts!
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters is committed to protecting each registered voter’s right to cast a ballot safely and securely.
For some voting in the 2020 presidential general election, this may be the first time you are casting a mail ballot.
Here are some helpful tips to make sure your ballot makes it to the finish line.
• Submit your ballot on time. If returning it by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to get counted. If you want to cast your completed mail ballot at a drop box, the Registrar of Voters office or another Early Vote Site, or a polling place, you must drop it off by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
• Check your records. Visit My Elections Gateway at www.SBCountyElections.com to check that your correct name and spelling is on record.
• Make your mark. Double check you have filled in the ovals in every contest on the ballot that you wanted to vote. Then, seal, sign, and date the return envelope itself.
• Choose your ink wisely. The ballot scanners do not read red ink, so opt for blue or black.
• No postage necessary. No need to worry about getting the right stamp for your ballot -- each one will come with a prepaid postage envelope.
• Check for damage. Make sure your ballot and its envelope is not torn and all of the writing is clear.
In fact, track your ballot! Enroll in “Where’s My Ballot” to receive email, text, or phone notifications about the status of your ballot. Go to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
If you have additional questions about mail ballot voting, contact the Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300 or Communications@SBCountyElections.com.
