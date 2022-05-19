United Steelworkers Local 8599, representing the classified staff, classified substitutes, center monitors, college tutors and child care providers of Fontana Unified School District, are extremely proud of our Women of Steel Committee.
For five years, the Women of Steel Committee had made a commitment to raising enough funds ($5,000) to sponsor a room at the Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda.
The Women of Steel Committee had many successful fundraising efforts, such as fun bus trips to local casinos, football pools, 50/50 drawings at general membership meetings, bingo nights and wine and beer tasting events.
The committee would like to thank all of the community for contributing to our various fundraisers that help support the “superheroes” at the Ronald McDonald House.
The Women of Steel Committee will continue to raise funds and support the Ronald McDonald House.
If you would like to donate to our efforts, please call the Union Hall at (909) 823-6755.
(Dawn Dooley is president of United Steelworkers Local 8599.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.