There are lots of “superheroes” who can be seen on movie screens, but the true “superheroes” are the real ones in our community — the people who give of themselves by volunteering for the various positive causes they believe in.
It is wonderful that Fontana has so many of these caring individuals who are willing to take the time to make our city — and our world — a better place.
Tragically, during the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on some of the excellent projects that have been traditionally performed by volunteers.
But now that the pandemic has eased to a certain extent, more people are able to resume their “superhero” activities, such as participating in the Walk for Kids 2022 - Inland Empire. The walk, which raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House, attracted a good crowd at Fontana Park on April 24. The in-person event was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
There will be many more opportunities for volunteerism in the upcoming months, and as usual, the city’s service clubs will be leading the way. Just one example: The Exchange Club of Fontana will be hosting the annual Fontana Days Parade on Saturday, May 7, and then the Fontana Days Festival will be held in June to raise money for student scholarships and other endeavors.
It is very important for local residents to stay healthy and remain vigilant in regard to the dangers still posed by COVID-19. But at the same time, volunteers are very much needed in our community. Whenever possible (and whenever it is safe), let’s do our part to contribute our time and money to worthwhile groups and organizations.
