If you prefer the tradition of voting in person, you can still choose to vote early at your assigned polling place beginning this Saturday, Oct. 31.
The county’s 210 polling locations will be open this year from Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3.
You can use the county’s polling place search tool or look on the back of your Voter Information Guide to find your assigned polling place. If possible, voters should try to use their assigned polling place for the most efficient and quickest process.
Polling places will be open for four days this election:
• Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Creating a safe environment for voters and poll workers is a high priority. Poll workers will be provided with face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day. Voters who arrive without a face mask will be offered one.
