Warehouses. They have crept into every corner of the environment, changing the quality of the air, the noise in the streets, the traffic through town.
In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents.
As a college student, I first got interested in the impact of warehouses by learning about the shrinkage of farmland in the Inland region. The issue of warehouses is both regional and very local, within cities and neighborhoods. Despite a local approval process, the growth compounds and changes the character and quality of life for communities throughout the region — including in Fontana.
My professor, Mike McCarthy, has been an environmental consultant for 20 years. Along with the Robert Redford Conservancy at Pitzer College, he’s been developing data tools to show the spread and impact of warehouses in the Inland Empire.
Recently, Professor McCarthy compared individual cities across the southland to determine the size, number, and proportion of land dedicated to warehouses.
Ontario, with about 220 million square feet of land dedicated to warehouses, sits at the top of the list for warehouse saturation.
Second in line is Fontana. A city rooted historically in agriculture, Fontana now has 122 million feet, or about 2,800 acres, of land dedicated to warehouses — a number that continues to grow. A satellite view of Inland Empire land-use clearly shows that our warehouse mega-clusters are visible from space — with all the negative effects that implies on the ground.
Professor McCarthy and I developed a map of warehouses in and around the city of Fontana. In Fontana, most of the oldest warehouses, depicted in yellow, are in the southwest corner near Ontario. Newer and bigger warehouses are further east. The darkest red on our map shows where planned warehouses have been approved.
The warehouse footprint is skewed to the south of Fontana below the Interstate 10 Freeway, creating a higher impact on those residents.
According to CalEnviroScreen, a tool that tracks environmental impacts within census tracts, southern Fontana below Foothill Boulevard has a significantly higher concentration of diesel particulate matter than northern Fontana.
Besides changing the landscape of the city, we estimate that the existing warehouses in Fontana city limits currently generate more than 40,000 daily heavy-duty truck trips. Trucks emit toxic air pollution (diesel PM) and are the largest emissions source of the Inland Empire’s ozone, which is the worst in the nation. Trucks also exacerbate traffic, safety hazards, and noise. The footprint of warehouses that are approved or in planning in the city total another 40 million square feet. And two large projects in Bloomington and at the Auto Club Speedway in the unincorporated area of Fontana will add another 28 million square feet within one mile of city limits.
Warehouses have been and continue to be built in close proximity to incompatible land-uses, like residential neighborhoods and schools.
Jurupa Hills High School in south Fontana is within 1,000 feet of at least six warehouses; Hemlock Elementary School in north Fontana is within 1,000 feet of three warehouses totaling more than 4 million square feet.
Henry J. Kaiser High and Citrus High are also surrounded by existing and planned warehouses — another problem that particularly affects South Fontana.
Last year, a legal challenge over the proximity of proposed warehouses to Fontana schools brought California Attorney General Rob Bonta to the city.
This year, the Fontana City Council approved a change to the definition of sensitive receptors. Sensitive receptors is a phrase used to describe people in hospitals, schools, homes, and other public places. The new definition includes schools, daycares, and hospitals but only “where such residence is … not located on a parcel with an existing industrial, commercial, un-permitted or non-conforming use.” The new policy removes consideration of people’s homes in areas now zoned for industrial uses. South Fontana is more impacted due to the disproportionate warehouse growth there.
City leaders ignore voices of opposition, citing that warehouses provide jobs. But these jobs are particularly vulnerable to automation and poor labor conditions.
In addition, Fontana’s 10 percent of land devoted to warehouses crowds out locally-owned businesses and prevents the use of that land for higher economic-value and more stable job providers like manufacturing, retail, and office space. Inland Empire gross domestic product (GDP) is falling further behind other United States and California metropolitan areas because of the low-wage jobs of the logistics industry.
The controversies, disagreements, and policy changes around warehouses in Fontana point out the clear need for meaningful community engagement within the planning process, as required by California and federal law.
Our maps showing current and planned warehouses in our I.E. cities are intended to provide a common frame of reference for community organizations, planners, and municipal leaders to discuss the future of their communities — and in Fontana to chart a path to a higher quality of life and sustainable prosperity for its residents and businesses.
(Chanah Haigh is a college student in the Inland Empire.)
