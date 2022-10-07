Just because you see a badge or the words “public safety, firefighters, or police” on a political flyer does mean it is legitimate.
The use of an official fire or police badge is very rare, and it is unlikely a candidate has the legal authority to use the facsimile or likeness of an official police, sheriffs’, or firefighter’s badge.
Jim Grigoli is the president of the San Bernardino County Firefighters Local 935, which represents all the firefighters who serve the City of Fontana. He is also an active firefighter.
Jason Delair is the president of the Fontana Police Officers Association which represents all the police officers, detectives, and corporals who serve the City of Fontana. He is also an active police officer.
Your local firefighters and police officers, the women and men who come to your aid when you call, fully support Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmembers Phillip Cothran and John Roberts.
In addition to our support, regional and statewide organizations have voted to support them, including the professional law enforcement associations which represent the women and men of the:
• Los Angeles Police Department
• Los Angeles Sheriffs’ Department
• San Bernardino County Sheriffs’ Department
• Riverside Sheriffs’ Department
Be very suspicious of anyone who uses a badge on their campaign flyers to indicate they have support of local public safety (police and fire) associations or support of a police department, sheriffs’ department, or fire department, because they probably don’t.
Random individuals or retirees have the legal right to support themselves or their friends for political office. But they do not have the legal right to use an official badge or government seal. It is not just illegal, it is unethical.
Laws which prohibit and regulate the use of official badges and seals include: (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code, § 14245.) (Wood v. Apodaca (N.D.Cal. 2005) 375 F.Supp.2d 942.) (17 U.S.C. sections 101, 512, 1201-1205, 1301-1332) (5 U.S.C.S. § 1501(2))
It is difficult to know whom to believe. According to Psychology Today, we live in a time of mistrust, exacerbated by things such as “faux followers on Twitter, counterfeit professionals on LinkedIn, and millions of fake Facebook accounts.”
There have always been misrepresentations in politics and business. We do not play that game. We are up front about who we are, what we stand for, who we support, and why we support them.
We believe that is important because of the trust-based relationship local Fontana public safety has with the community we serve. We honor, value, and protect that trust.
Due diligence generally means to investigate and exercise caution when making decisions such as entering into an agreement or contract, and we believe due diligence applies to decisions about who to vote for.
Through an internet search, you can find our websites or Facebook pages.
Our Facebook posts and our websites provide a history of our activities as an organization. It will give you an idea of our beliefs, values, who we are and what we do as a connected part of the community. Thank you.
(Jim Grigoli is president of the San Bernardino County Firefighters Local 935, and Jason Delair is president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
