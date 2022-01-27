Every evening at 5:30, dinner was served on a large, oval-shaped, wooden table in our modest kitchen.
My father sat at the end of the table closest to the window, which framed a lone apple tree growing wild in the field behind our house. Mom sat at the other end of the table facing Dad. And my two sisters sat across from my brother and me, our hands folded in prayer waiting patiently to say “grace” before meals.
We had homemade pasta at least twice a week, and I can still recall Dad scooping and twirling a healthy portion of spaghetti onto each of our plates while we passed around a mound of meatballs and a large loaf of fresh Italian bread. We each had a slice or two of the staff of life; Dad ate the rest. Laying bricks was a laborious job, his day starting before dawn. And I can recall my father saying that the only word he knew when he came to America at the age of 17 was “bread.” So he wouldn’t starve.
For the first 25 minutes or so, we enjoyed the bounty placed before us and then settled back in our seats for the next hour or so when we talked about anything and everything that was on our heart. It was here, at this communal gathering of my family in the 1940s and ‘50s, that I learned everything I needed to know about the ABCs of life.
Our lessons usually started with one of us presenting a new vocabulary word for the day. My father was born in Italy, and he wanted us to learn English, the language that was spoken when he arrived in his new country. The “word presenter” would give the definition of the word and then we would take turns using it is a sentence.
“Only one word?” someone would ask.
“Yes, one word,” I would proudly answer. “But just think … at the end of one year, we had 365 new words to add to our vocabulary!”
Sharing this adventure with my mom. Dad, and siblings was fun, and it brought us closer to one another. It was a building block to learning how to share and receive.
My sisters, brother, and I brought to the table happy hearts and broken hearts of events that happened to us that day. And, no matter which heart appeared, Dad would always say, “Be proud of who you are and where you came from. Always leave the situation with your honor and your dignity. And be kind.”
Over the years, our family table was host to many hungry hearts. The door to our home was always open, and the large, oval-shaped table always had enough room for one or more guests. Just pull up a chair. Tragedies and triumphs were shared with one another until we put our forks down and Mom placed a homemade apple pie in the center of the table. If you didn’t eat until you couldn’t put one more morsel in your mouth, my Italian father was hurt. Hospitality was his way of showing you how much he cared, his way of giving from his heart. Saint Francis once said, “For it is giving that we receive …”
All the words I learned to love as a child in our kitchen’s ABC classroom decades ago have come to resonate somewhere in my soul. I love putting my thoughts on paper and at times sharing these thoughts and ideas with others.
Today when I put down my fork, I pick up my pen and write.
And I am fully satisfied.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci is a Fontana resident.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.