Members of the Friends of the Lewis Library and Technology Center gathered for this photo in March, before the library was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic (the library has since reopened on a limited basis). Top row: Bill Bennett, Dawn Dooley, Danette White, President Eric Gurney; Bottom row: Treasurer Debby Bennett, Lee Ann Akers, Vice President Dottie Stewart, JoAnne Kingsbury. Not pictured: Secretary Paula Dvorak.