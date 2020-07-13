The Friends of the Lewis Library and Technology Center is a community-based nonprofit organization, in partnership with the library, dedicated to enriching the lives of residents by connecting resources and people to library services, activities, and programs. (The library is now open on a limited basis but is not holding major events.)
Purpose: The purpose of the Friends shall be:
a. To foster and support an interest in the Lewis Library and Technology Center
b. To maintain an organization of persons interested in libraries
c. To encourage the use and support of the library by promoting awareness and development of the library facilities, functions, and activities for the community
d. To receive and encourage gifts and bequests to the library
Significant contributions to the Lewis Library:
a. Fully stocked and updated Book Store inside of the library
b. Purchase of the Sierra Avenue electronic sign to advertise library, Friends of the Library, city and county events
c. Yearly funding for the popular performers during the Summer Reading Program
d. Provides funding for purchase of library materials, decorations and toys for the Early Learning Room
e. Provides funding for performers and prizes for Heritage Month events at the library
Meeting dates/times:
The Friends meet at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Lewis Library and Technology Center at 8437 Sierra Avenue. They are always looking for new members.
Follow the group on Facebook @Friends of the Lewis Library and Technology Center or call them at (909) 574-4572.
