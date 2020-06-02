As emotional, and at times disturbing as this past weekend’s events have been, I choose to see this as an opportunity for us to come together to truly address the systemic racism that has disadvantaged a specific segment of our American family.
I do not condone the violence and the looting that has hurt many of our businesses, especially our small businesses that already have been crippled by COVID-19.
But the outcry we hear is not just outrage over the killing of Mr. George Floyd. It is about Ahmaud Arbrey, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean, and too many other African American men, women, and children who have died violently and unnecessarily as the result of an economic structure that once saw African Americans as property and has yet to fully see them in an equal, humane light.
(San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales represents the 5th District, which includes the eastern area of Fontana.)
