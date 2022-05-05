On June 21, 1961, a Joint Resolution of Congress created National Police Week. It recognizes the contribution that peace officers across the nation have made and continue to make for our civilization.
Nearly a year later, on April 10, 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared that May 15 of each year shall be recognized as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. National Police Week is held during the calendar week which includes the 15th of May.
Since the early 1960s, there have been dramatic changes in American culture and our way of life. In 1961 and 1962, there were 143 and 144 law enforcement deaths respectively in the United States and its territories. In 2021, there were 616 deaths.
There are many reasons that police officers, police executives, and scholars are interested in tracking and studying law enforcement fatalities.
• First and most important is to honor the individuals and their families who have made the maximum sacrifice to keep the peace.
The role of a peace officer is to keep the peace, maintain social order, save lives, assist, and support people in crisis, and uphold laws through investigations and enforcement.
When other government, civic and faith-based organizations cannot resolve social problems, those problems are either directly or indirectly transferred to law enforcement. In other words, when the proverbial stuff hits the fan, the police are called. Then it becomes a problem for police to solve.
• The second reason, there is no other profession in civil society, outside of the military, where personnel are deliberately targeted just because they wear a uniform. That is why we put on body armor and other protective gear before we head into the field. Last year, 346 officers were shot, 130 of them were ambushed. That is a 115 percent increase over 2020.
• The third reason we study law enforcement deaths is to learn what was done right and what was done wrong. From that we develop “best practices” which are intended to minimize death and injuries not only for our officers, but for the public, including the perpetrators.
The Fontana Police Department has had to deal with the surge in homelessness across California, which includes Fontana. So many of the people on the streets have severe mental illness. The problem is so intense, it has overwhelmed all the other resources which try to help.
Through the leadership of Chief Billy Green, Fire Chief Jeff Birchfield and with the support of City Council, Fontana has created several innovative programs to meet the challenges. One of them is the Community Outreach And Support Team or C.O.A.S.T.
The Fontana Police Officers Association is also a part of the solution. We are dedicated to maintaining the bridge between the police and the people. We call it “Connecting with the Community.”
Being connected with is different than being connected to. We are a part of the community. Many of us were born, raised, and educated here in Fontana.
We are not connected to the community, we are connected with because we are also members of the greater Fontana community.
Now that the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, we can get back to reconnecting with you. We hope to see you at the Fontana Days Parade and other local events.
We also hope you will join us on May 15 in remembering peace officers across the nation who have died while protecting our rights and liberties as Americans.
(Jason Delair is the president of the Fontana Police Officers Association.)
