Just like you, I have been inspired by the spirit of community binding our nation, state and neighborhoods together over the past few months, as we work collaboratively to address the impacts of COVID-19. The coming together of schools, governmental and public health officials, and the incredible efforts of teachers, support staff, first responders and healthcare workers to support individual and public health, has been nothing short of heroic.
However, the events of this past week surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and the response of our communities is deeply troubling and also deserves our attention. We owe heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Floyd. There is no place in this great American country of ours for such blatant injustice by those to whom we look to protect and serve.
What understandably began as peaceful, organized and non-violent protests has evolved into the looting of our communities in a manner that does not uphold the values of a country united. The images we have witnessed strike our hearts and cripple our senses. No matter how many times we see it, feel it and experience it, the ugly scourge of racism in our lives is much like the pandemic we've also been fighting. It's everywhere and still here.
As an educator, it hurts me to know there are inequalities in our systems that mirror what we know exists in our society. Yet, it is our moral duty as teachers to recognize the issue, name it for what it is, and be unafraid to have the difficult conversations with our students and families about fighting implicit racism, injustice and inequality. I join with countless educators and citizens across every occupation in every state of our country in being morally outraged for the actions that caused the death of Mr. Floyd. As the greatest country in the world, we need to do better by all our people.
As citizens and for our children, we need to let in the light on issues of racism and inequality. We need to model for our students the values of unity and equity. We need to stay together and promote love, tolerance, justice and equality. We must stand up and let our voices be heard -- in a responsible fashion. As a people, we can make change for the better -- we must.
(Ted Alejandre is the San Bernardino County superintendent of schools.)
