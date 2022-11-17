(NOTE: These are the winning essays in the annual Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing Contest sponsored by the City of Fontana and City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval.)
----- First place: “What Veterans Day Means to Me”
By JULIENNE RAMITERRE
Hemlock Elementary School,
5th Grade
Many people know that a veteran is a person who has served in the military force, but to me, a veteran is a lot more than that. To me, a veteran is a person with a caring spirit, a brave heart, and a courageous mind. A veteran is someone who is willing to risk everything to keep the United States of America protected.
If it weren't for veterans, my life would be drastically different. Veterans and all soldiers give me a feeling of security. Knowing that I have people who are dying and risking their lives every day to protect our beloved country. It amazes me how much courage veterans and soldiers have and that they are able to fight for and protect our country and each one of its citizens. Veterans show the world how great and strong the United States of America is.
Veterans are around us in everyday life. They may look like regular people on the outside, but on the inside, they are dominant people who have devoted their lives to securing the freedom of others. They have cared so genuinely about our lives, freedoms, and the freedom of the country that they are willing to die for us. When I see a veteran and think about all that they have done for me, I get an extreme sense of dignity for all our armed forces. I am grateful to live in a country that inspires such heroism.
----- Second place: “What is Veterans Day?”
By SHAYE TORRES
Veterans Day is a day that we should honor all the people in service who fought for us and laid down their lives for their country.
Veterans Day is a holiday honoring men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. It is also celebrating the anniversary of the end of World War I.
I also think Veterans Day is to honor the veterans for their patriotism and passion for the country they served in.
We should honor the veterans who sacrificed their lives so that our country can be safe and the citizens are safe. They did not just do it for themselves and their family members, they did it for their whole country!
Each veteran was very brave, bold, courageous, and fearless. Some died and some lived, but they should all deserve our pride. Veterans Day is the time that we should celebrate them for fighting for our country and giving us freedom.
When America was in urgent need, the veterans raised their hands high without thinking twice. The veterans never gave up on what they wanted to do. Some came back in flag-draped coffins and came back with battle scars, but their spirits will always be alive. They were knowingly and unselfishly. They did not give up or were scared of dying. They had confidence and passion in themselves and put their lives on the line. I am so appreciative of that. They fought for their country and fought day and night. Without veterans, freedom would have died.
----- Third place: “Veterans Day”
By MIRANDA CAMACHO
Veterans Day is a day to honor and celebrate all U.S. military veterans.
I am so thankful for everything that veterans have done for us. They have provided security for our country and risked their own lives for us.
I am also very grateful that they have their own day because it shows a lot of respect toward them.
On Veterans Day, I usually write thank you letters to the veterans. In these letters, I reflect on what these veterans did for us. I also reflect on all the sacrifices that they have made for our country.
If Veterans Day was not a holiday, I would be disappointed because I think that veterans should be well respected for all the things they have done for our country. I am glad to say that I would describe veterans as "Heroes." Overall, I am so thankful to have veterans who fought and served for our country. I thank you veterans on your day!
----- IN ADDITION to the above essays, two additional Veterans Day contests were held. The winners were:
Art:
1st place, Ella Kim
2nd place, Isabella Cervantes
3rd place, Julian Rodriguez
Poem:
1st place, Sofia Corona
2nd place, Jacob Loaiza.
