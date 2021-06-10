The Women of Steel Committee of the United Steelworkers Local 8599, who proudly represent the classified employees, classified substitute employees, center monitors, college tutors and child care providers of the Fontana Unified School District, have completed another service project for the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital.
A monetary donation was given to the Women of Steel Committee by Jack Long and the Fontana Foundation of Hope in 2020. Over the holidays we made bags of personal items and a pair of socks along with a hand written holiday greeting card.
For our spring project, we were able to purchase personal sized sunscreen and hand sanitizer along with a face covering that the Women of Steel Committee made by hand. The committee cut the material out and then our committee member Juana Sotelo individually machine stitched 200 masks.
We gathered all the items together in individual bags and our committee chairperson Josie Garo delivered them to the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital.
Garo was also recognized by Assembly Member Eloise Reyes (43rd District) for her committed service to the Women of Steel Committee.
The committee has participated in fundraising efforts for the Relay for Life, the Ronald McDonald House, the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital and the Child Welfare and Attendance Department of the Fontana Unified School District.
We deemed October as “SOCK”tober, supplying thousands of pairs of socks to the Child Welfare and Attendance Department.
Josie is retiring after 15 years of service to the FUSD and the Women of Steel Committee. She has left a legacy of leadership and service to this community. We will sincerely miss her, but will carry on as she would want us to, continuing to serve the families in Fontana and beyond.
(Dawn Dooley is president of United Steelworkers Local 8599.)
