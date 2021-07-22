A recent search on CalJobs found 572 employment opportunities in San Bernardino County that included some form of the word "innovation" in the description.
A recent study by U.C. Riverside went a step further, reporting that online postings by employers in San Bernardino County seeking skills such as business analysis, software development, enterprise resource planning, system design, databases and graphic design jumped 16 percent between 2019 and 2020 and more than doubled since 2016.
The conclusion is the same: Our county and the Inland Empire as a whole are emerging as major players in the innovation economy, in such fields as healthcare, transportation, cybersecurity, technology and supply chain management.
And while building a workforce of innovators might seem to be a daunting task, our schools, colleges, universities and career training programs are up to the challenge. This is evident in the proliferation of STEM education as early as elementary school, entrepreneurial training at the junior high, high school and college levels, and emerging career-pathway partnerships between businesses, schools and local communities.
At the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board, we see the innovation economy as key to our future, as a county and region. Our job centers and Business Services team are committed to preparing the workforce for future opportunities and helping businesses meet their increasingly complex employment needs. Check out our website at https://wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce/ for more on the services we provide.
(Ted Alejandre is the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.