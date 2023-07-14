On the day after Christmas 2018, my whole life changed. My children had gone back to their homes, and my husband had passed away a few years earlier. And I was alone.
I was in the kitchen making my breakfast when I suddenly let go of the kitchen counter and dropped to the floor. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t reach the phone. I lay on the floor for seven hours before someone found me.
When the paramedics finally arrived, I realized I couldn’t stand on my own and I couldn’t walk.
At this moment in time, I began an uncharted journey in gaining the necessary strength and determination to walk again — one step at a time, one new dawn at a time.
When I arrived at the assisted living facility I would now call “home,” I was extremely malnourished and anemic. And … I couldn’t walk.
I started with three nourishing meals a day in a dining room filled with strangers I would soon call “family.” I rested between meals until finally, several months later, I had enough strength to start physical therapy. But now I needed to find a therapist who could help me. I didn’t know where to begin.
One evening in the dining room, someone suggested that I call this physical therapist who had helped her 88-year-old father get back on his feet. “He’s amazing,” she said. “It took three people initially to get my dad out of bed and now he uses only a walker to get around.”
I couldn’t “yes” fast enough. She gave him my number. He called that night.
“Let’s give it a shot,” he said. “Let’s see what we can do.”
I knew then that it would take a lot of hard work backed up by a much-needed miracle.
Every day I laid in bed while Phil pushed, pulled, and strengthened my legs so that I could stand once again.
And with every push, pull, and stretch a voice inside me shouted, “Lola, you can do it! Don’t you dare give up!”
I had climbed many mountains in my 78 years of life, and I knew that this would be one of the most difficult comebacks to a somewhat normal life.
Was age a factor? Would I be able to inch my way up the mountain? I didn’t know the answers to my own questions, but I would begin.
“All you need is confidence in yourself. There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces danger. True courage is in facing danger when you are afraid and that kind of courage you have in plenty.” — L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
My first huge goal was to walk the short distance from my bed to the front door of my apartment that led to the hallway. With the help of my therapist, I slowly lifted myself from the bed and stood up. My legs shook so badly that I had to sit down. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk again,” I cried. “It’s just not going to happen.”
“Yes it will,” he stated firmly. “Your mind is telling your legs, ‘Get ready. We’re going to walk.’”
After what seemed like an eternity, that much-wanted miracle and I made it to the front door of my apartment with the help of my walker and my therapist.
I laid my head in my hands and wept. I couldn’t believe I actually WALKED to the door! Once my journey down the hallway began, I drew up a map of landmarks that I would pass along the way, trying to reach one goal at a time: the activities room, a picture of a landscape on the wall, Margaret’s stuffed pink pony on the ledge outside her front door, Marian’s miniature artificial tree decorated with ornaments celebrating each season …
“Go, Lola! You can do it!” my fellow residents cheered when I passed them in the hallway, as I struggled to follow my yellow brick road.
Each day I walked a little farther, climbing the mountain one foot at a time. Left foot. Right foot. Left foot. Right foot. With much effort, I soon found myself inching my way past newly-set landmarks for myself: the elevator, Gwen’s room, the beauty shop …
My family, friends, therapist, and fellow residents were there to give me the necessary courage and determination I needed to build and thrive in one of the hardest chapters of my life.
“True courage is in facing danger when you are afraid.”
“You’ve always had the power, my dear, you just had to find it for yourself,” said Glinda, the good witch of Oz.
As I write this piece, it is spring 2023, and I am stronger now than I have ever been — both in body and in spirit. But I still continue on my journey to wellness. Every morning I wake up to a brand-new day filled with all the promises and possibilities for a new beginning. I watch what I eat and I walk every day. And I feel good.
“All you need is confidence in yourself,” a voice inside me whispers.
“You’ve always had the power.”
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci, a long-time Fontana resident, writes an occasional column for the Herald News.)
