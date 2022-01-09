Despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the sports teams representing high schools in Fontana still achieved success during the 2021 calendar year.
Because of a huge COVID-19 surge last winter, athletic events were delayed until the spring. Many of the sports seasons were shortened and even canceled altogether.
Still, several teams — and especially the ones at Summit High School — achieved high honors.
Summit acquired league championships in boys’ basketball, girls’ soccer, girls’ tennis, and softball.
In addition, Summit sophomore Chelsea Fascio took first place in the 100 backstroke at the CIF individual swimming finals, a first-ever feat for the school.
Plus, the SkyHawks’ varsity cheer squad captured the USA Nationals championship for the second straight year.
Also during the spring, Kaiser High School obtained the league title in baseball.
----- THEN in the fall:
The local football teams (which played a very brief 2020-21 season in the spring) were still affected by COVID-19, with several games being canceled, including the traditional rivalry matchup between Fontana High School and Fontana A.B. Miller.
Nevertheless, there were three league title-winning schools in the city: Miller won the Mountain Valley championship, Summit claimed the San Andreas crown, and Jurupa Hills earned the No. 1 spot in the Sunkist League (with Kaiser placing second).
Also, Fohi won its fourth straight league title in boys’ water polo, and Summit took first place in volleyball for the third straight time. The volleyball squads at Miller and Kaiser had second-place league finishes.
----- IN ADDITION to those prep athletes, fans of sports in Fontana cheered the achievements of two Miller graduates who rose to great heights in 2021 — Jesse Chavez, a baseball pitcher who became a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, and Rachel McCoy, a track athlete who qualified for the Olympics in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.