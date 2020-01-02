The year 2019 was a spectacular one for the three local junior college football teams.
RCC, Chaffey, and San Bernardino Valley College combined for an overall record of 32-2 during the past fall season, and the rosters of those teams included some players from high schools in Fontana.
----- RCC won the state championship with a 13-0 record, triumphing over San Mateo, 31-14, in the CCCAA state final game.
James Hansen, a defensive lineman from Kaiser High School, contributed to the RCC team throughout the season. He made 1 tackle and 1 assist in the championship game.
Also helping out was Fontana resident Elton Adigwu, a defensive lineman from Etiwanda High School. He had a tackle in the title-deciding contest.
----- CHAFFEY COLLEGE also finished with an undefeated record in 2019. The Panthers concluded their 10-0 season with a 33-20 victory over SBVC in the SCFA American Division Championship Bowl.
The Panthers were aided by Leven Cornish, a running back from Fontana High School. Cornish gained 28 yards in 6 carries in the final game.
Alex Martinez, a defensive end from Summit High School, had 1 tackle and 1 assist in the championship contest.
Also on the Chaffey roster were three other ex-Summit players -- Christian Johnson, Robert Zuniga, and Jonathan Rice.
----- SBVC ended up with a 9-2 record, and its only losses were to Riverside (by a 58-37 margin) and Chaffey.
One of the highlights during the year for SBVC came back in September, when the team prevailed in a wild 80-48 game against Santa Ana and broke 10 school offensive records in the process.
Contributing to that victory was wide receiver Kavan Johnson, a Summit High School graduate, who caught 6 passes for 113 yards, including touchdown receptions of 63 and 12 yards.
Other local players on the SBVC squad were wide receiver Jaden Hodges (Fohi) and running back Mijhatti Wright and defensive lineman Eduardo Vazquez (Kaiser).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.